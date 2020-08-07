Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground

    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of Suukjak Sep Lake at Pine View Campground in the Pine View Recreation Area...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Scenes are shown June 11, 2020, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Open year-round, Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area. This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range.

    The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    This work, Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

