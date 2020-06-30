EAP adds virtual therapy option for civilians

The Air Force Employee Assistance Program now offers virtual therapy to assist civilians and their family members during challenging times, when and where need exists.



BetterHelp, a virtual therapy addition to EAP, rolled out June 1, 2020, to provide another access point to care for civilians and families stateside or overseas where access might be limited. Beneficiaries can access a live, licensed and trained counselor with the option to set up a series of sessions with the same provider.



“The EAP virtual therapy option offers counseling with the same level of confidentiality and support as current face-to-face and telephonic services but without having to be physically present in the same space,” said Danna Plewe, Air Force EAP program manager.



The virtual therapy is provided at no cost to the user. Individuals, couples and teens ages 13 through 18, can access the service. Sessions are confidential, with the virtual counseling available to all Air Force civilian employees to minimize the challenges of family life, change and daily interaction.



“Recent months highlighted the need for us to be present where our civilians are, which isn’t always in the workplace or in an office. This expands how Air Force EAP can be available to our workforce and their families: telephonic, web, in person, and now virtual,” said Plewe.



Counselors are licensed, trained, experienced, and credentialed. Each possesses at least three years and 2,000 hours of hands-on experience, and secure technology protects information shared during virtual sessions.



An initial phone call to the Air Force EAP begins the process. A clinician asks a few questions to assist with client-provider pairing, and then an individual is referred to a counseling team. Within 24-hours, support can be achieved.



Last names are not a requirement for using the program, and participants can remain anonymous. If an individual is dealing with stress and anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, relationships concerns, or a myriad of other issues, the virtual therapy program has counselors who can help.



“BetterHelp is an additional support feature offered by EAP. It does not replace the current EAP program or the referral, information, and additional resources that EAP continues to make available,” said Plewe.



To get started, telephone the Air Force EAP at 866-580-9078 or visit www.AFPC.af.mil/EAP.

