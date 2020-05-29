Irwin, Pennsylvania Native Serves as U.S. Navy Officer in Horn of Africa

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Obara, from Alexandra,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Obara, from Alexandra, Virginia, pauses for a moment between patients at Camp Lemonnier’s Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF), May 29, 2020. Obara, who grew up in Irwin, Pennsylvania, and is a 2001 Greensburg Catholic High School graduate and 2005 Stanford University graduate, is assigned to the EMF as the family medicine physician and director of medical services. As the only level-2 trauma center in the area of responsibility, the EMF is responsible for the care of thousands of personnel who occupy the base in and around the area of responsibility. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Obara, a native of Irwin, Pennsylvania and current resident of Alexandra, Virginia, is a U.S. Navy officer deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. As the Expeditionary Medical Facility’s (EMF) family medicine director and director of medical services, he is responsible for the daily responsibilities of the medical side of the EMF. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



Obara, a 2001 graduate of Greensburg Catholic High School in Greensburg, Pennsylvania and 2005 graduate of Stanford University, credits his success in the Navy and during the deployment to the lessons he learned growing up in Irwin.



“Growing up, I learned about teamwork and building and maintaining relationships with others,” Obara said. “I learned the importance of a sense of community, which serves me well in the Navy.”



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



“Camp Lemonnier is a key Navy base and a vital asset to the United States as our location in the Horn of Africa overlooks the world’s fourth busiest waterway,” said Capt. Ken Crowe, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “A mission as critical as ours comes with a lot of responsibilities and challenges, but our military members and civilians work hard. I’m honored to serve alongside each and every one of them, including Lt. Cmdr. Obara.”



Obara plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.



“I am confident that we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “We will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”



Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Obara is most proud of watching those he mentors succeed in the Navy.



“When I see a corpsman or junior officer move through their Navy career and succeed after working with me, it makes me proud,” said Obara.



Obara comes from a history of military service: his served in the National Guard and his grandfathers were in the Navy and Army Air Corps. He says he would welcome his children to follow his footsteps and join the Navy.



“If they are interested in a career where they can have a lot of different experiences and be given responsibility early in their career, then the Navy is a great choice,” said Obara.



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Obara, and other sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



“The best thing about the Navy for me is working with a variety of sailors and Marines, caring for veterans and families,” Obara said. “Caring for those who serve is important.”