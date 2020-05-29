Philadelphia Native Serves as U.S. Navy Officer in Horn of Africa

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Richard Greenfield, a native of...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Richard Greenfield, a native of Philadelphia who now lives in Norfolk, Virginia, pauses for a moment between patients at Camp Lemonnier’s Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF), May 29, 2020. Greenfield, a 2008 Arcadia University graduate and 2012 Widener University, is assigned to the EMF as the base’s sole physical therapist. As the only level-2 trauma center in the area of responsibility, the EMF is responsible for the care of thousands of personnel who occupy the base in and around the area of responsibility. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Lt. Cmdr. Richard Greenfield, a native of Philadelphia and current resident of Norfolk, Virginia, is a U.S. Navy officer deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. As the Expeditionary Medical Facility’s (EMF) physical therapist, he is responsible for rehabilitating service members after injuries. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



Greenfield, a 2008 graduate of Arcadia University and 2012 graduate of Widener University, credits his success in the Navy and during the deployment to the lessons he learned growing up in Philadelphia.



“I grew up in a blue-collar town, so I learned how to work hard and persevere, which has helped me in the Navy,” Greenfield said.



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



“Camp Lemonnier is a key Navy base and a vital asset to the United States as our location in the Horn of Africa overlooks the world’s fourth busiest waterway,” said Capt. Ken Crowe, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “A mission as critical as ours comes with a lot of responsibilities and challenges, but our military members and civilians work hard. I’m honored to serve alongside each and every one of them, including Lt. Cmdr. Greenfield.”



Greenfield plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.



“I am confident that we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “We will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”



Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Greenfield is most proud of deploying twice and “living in every corner of the country while supporting the warfighters and keeping them in the fight.”



Greenfield comes from an interesting history of military service: his grandfather and grandmother both served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. His grandfather was a Seabee while his grandmother was a cryptologist in the WAVES (Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Service). The WAVES was a division of the U.S. Navy created during World War II to free up male personnel for sea duty.



“They are why I went Navy,” said Greenfield said of his grandparents. “I grew up with both giving me stories of their service and it made me want to contribute to the fight in any way.”



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Greenfield, and other sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



“The best thing about the Navy is getting to meet people from different backgrounds, specialties, and career fields and see how everyone contributes to the greater good.” Greenfield said.