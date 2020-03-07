287th Army Band - Fourth of July in 2020

Sgt. Sa’eed Abuwi, a trumpet player with the Delaware National Guard’s 287th Army Band, talks about his experiences as a band member and what it’s like to be a member. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 287th Army Band is planning a virtual concert for the Fourth of July. Follow us on social media to see the releases.
|07.03.2020
