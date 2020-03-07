Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    287th Army Band - Fourth of July in 2020

    DE, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2020

    Story by Sgt. Laura Michael 

    Delaware National Guard Public Affairs

    Sgt. Sa’eed Abuwi, a trumpet player with the Delaware National Guard’s 287th Army Band, talks about his experiences as a band member and what it’s like to be a member. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 287th Army Band is planning a virtual concert for the Fourth of July. Follow us on social media to see the releases.

    Facebook: @287ArmyBand
    Instagram: @287thArmyBand
    NEW YouTube Channel: @287thArmyBand
    https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCNm8R0fCplEbmkd9mt8NdWw

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Laura Michael)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2020
    Date Posted: 07.03.2020 20:29
    Story ID: 373386
    Location: DE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 287th Army Band - Fourth of July in 2020, by SGT Laura Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #287thArmyBand // #ArmyGuardBands // #DelawareArmyNationalGuard // Delaware Army National Guard Recr

