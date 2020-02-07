AFMC launches Spark Tank competition

Courtesy Photo | Air Force Materiel Command Airmen are invited to submit innovative, game-changing...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Air Force Materiel Command Airmen are invited to submit innovative, game-changing ideas to compete in the AFMC Spark Tank competition. The top two ideas from across the command will compete as the major command nominees for the 2021 Air Force-wide competition. (Air Force graphic by Michele Ruff) see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Air Force Materiel Command Airmen are invited to submit innovative, game-changing ideas to compete in the AFMC Spark Tank competition.



The submitters of the top five, most innovative, game-changing ideas will pitch their ideas to a panel of judges during the AFMC Senior Leader Conference this September. This panel will then select the top two ideas as the major command nominees for the 2021 Air Force-wide competition.



“We are searching for ideas with the highest probability of delivering revolutionary impact to AFMC and the Air Force,” said Maj. Gen. Carl Schaefer, AFMC Deputy Commander. “Our AFMC Airmen are among the most innovative in the Air Force, and this is an opportunity for them to see their game-changing ideas come to life and make impacts on our future.”



The AFMC Spark Tank runs July 1 through Aug. 3 and is open to all uniformed and civilian AFMC Airmen. Submitted ideas should have the potential to make significant impacts on Air Force missions within a 6-month to two-year time frame.



Airmen and civilians can submit their ideas on the U.S. Air Force Ideation Platform at https://usaf.ideascalegov.com/ through Aug. 3. All submissions will be evaluated, and the top five ideas will advance to compete during the Senior Leader Conference.



“This is an exciting opportunity for our Airmen to share their innovative ideas with the chance to impact the future of our service and our nation,” said Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., AFMC Commander. “Innovation is in our command’s DNA, and it is vital to ensuring our continued ability to be the AFMC We Need to execute the National Defense Strategy. This will be a tough competition, and I look forward to seeing AFMC innovation shine through in the submissions. Best of luck to all.”