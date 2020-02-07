BREMERTON, Wash. – Navy Personnel Specialist 2nd Class John Eric Demery Jr., a native of Atlanta, is serving aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70).



Demery is currently assigned to temporary duty as part of the ship’s security force.



Demery enjoys music, writing and drawing in his free time.



“I began drafting my graphic novel way back in high school,” Demery reflected. “I’m almost 40 years old now.”



He completed the 104 page graphic novel entitled “Chronicle the Outboi." Outboi stands for One Used to Battle our Ignorance.



“The Navy has really helped me to see it through,” said Demery.



Art became Demery’s voice to tell a story about his city, Atlanta.



“I wanted to tell the experiences of where I lived and mix it with superhero themes,” expressed Demery.



After graduating Brunswick High School in 1999, he attended the Art Institute of Charlotte where he obtained a degree in graphic and web design. Demery joined the Navy in 2008.



Demery’s primary rate or job in the Navy is a personnel specialist. As a personnel specialist, Demery helps other Sailors with military pay, benefits, and travel. His department acts as human resources for the ship.



Demery meets a lot of different Sailors due to the nature of his job which might lead to his next venture.



“I have a couple ideas in my head about doing a comic about my experiences in the Navy, but that’s way down the line,” explained Demery.



Vinson is currently undergoing an extensive maintenance period in Bremerton, Washington to make upgrades and prepare for future deployments.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2020 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 14:58 Story ID: 373337 Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Atlanta Native Serves Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in Bremerton, Wash., by PO3 Nicholas Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.