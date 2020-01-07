Exchange Celebrating 125 Years by Giving Away More than $8,500 in Six Sweepstakes

DALLAS – There’s lots for military shoppers to celebrate as the Army & Air Force Exchange Service marks 125 years of serving those who serve.



The Exchange’s 125th anniversary is July 25 and in honor of the milestone, the Department of Defense’s largest retailer is hosting several sweepstakes with more than $8,500 in prizes.



Authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can enter the sweepstakes at www.ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online can enter the sweepstakes, too. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.



From July 1 to July 30, shoppers can enter the following sweepstakes:



• GoPro Sweepstakes – Five winners will receive a $500 Exchange shopping spree and a GoPro HERO8 Black waterproof action camera.

• Hoverboard Sweepstakes – Three winners will receive a GOTRAX Hoverfly Ion hoverboard.



Additional sweepstakes, running from July 3 to July 30 are available for Exchange shoppers:

• Schwinn Bike Sweepstakes – Five winners will receive a Schwinn High Timber mountain bike.

• Bell Helmet Sweepstakes – Ten winners will receive a Bell bicycle helmet.

• Callaway Golf Club Set Sweepstakes – Four winners will receive a Callaway Strata golf club set.

• Golf, Gift & Gallery Sweepstakes – Five grand-prize winners will receive a 9-foot putting track; five second-place winners will receive a putting mat; five third-place winners will receive a trunk locker; five fourth-place winners will receive a golfer’s pool game; and five fifth-place winners will receive a barbecue set.



“This is a big anniversary for the Exchange and we’re celebrating by doing what we love most: Rewarding our incredible service members and their families,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “It is truly an honor to support our heroes every day.”



Rules for each sweepstakes can be found at www.ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 62nd-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



