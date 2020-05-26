Air Force schoolhouse named after retired general

The 337th Air Control Squadron named and dedicated the Air Battle Manager schoolhouse after retired Gen. Lori Robinson on May 26, 2020.



Robinson was honored with a virtual ceremony hosted by the 337th ACS and the 325th Fighter Wing. The virtual ceremony was attended by many guests, including Robinson's husband, her two sons, her father, two brothers and a sister. The guest speaker for the ceremony was the U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein.



The 337th ACS schoolhouse was named after Robinson because of her illustrious career.



"General Robinson became the highest ranking air battle manager in the United States Air Force, as well as the first female combatant commander in United States military history," said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Lynch, 337th ACS commander and emcee for the ceremony.



Robinson entered the Air Force in 1982 through the ROTC program at the University of New Hampshire. She was assigned as an air battle manager and graduated from the Basic Air Weapons Controller school at Tyndall, qualifying her as an air battle manager.



Her many assignments included teaching at the schoolhouse, being a commander multiple times, working at the Pentagon, Washington D.C., and served overseas as a combatant commander.



"Her contributions to battle management operations over more than thirty years have left an indelible legacy whereon air battle managers can build and succeed in all future endeavors," said Lynch. "The dedication of Building 1285 as General Lori Robinson Hall is an honor befitting your career and it will provide a legacy for future Air Force generations."

