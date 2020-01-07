Ribbon cut on new Special Operations outdoor training facility

U.S. Special Operations Command-Central cut the ribbon on a new outdoor human performance facility at MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa, Fla., June 3, 2020.

The facility provides the opportunity to conduct a safe and socially distant workout while allowing a venue to maintain personal wellness. SOCCENT deemed it necessary to open the outdoor facility during a time where most public fitness facilities are closed due to COVID-19.

Rear Admiral H. Wyman Howard III, SOCCENT commander, performed the ribbon cutting, and thanked the teammates that were able to attend.

“This is a great moment for us to be able to expand the HP [human performance] facilities,” said Howard. “With this new workout area, our teammates will have ample room to perform workouts necessary to keep the team fit for the fight.”

The facility is nearly the length of an American football field; stretching 247 feet, half of the flooring is made of synthetic turf and the remainder is rubber matting for the equipment workout area. New lighting and industrial fans were installed throughout the facility as well as a purified drinking station. The open-air, yet covered space allows athletes to work out without being exposed to the direct sunlight.

After the ceremony, Mike Renteria, the SOCCENT strength and conditioning coach, invited a small group of personnel to stay for the initial workout session at the new facility.

This workout area is the first expansion-phase of the HP facilities. There are plans for two more buildings located on the SOCCENT campus to be converted as indoor HP facilities.

“The expansion of our Human Performance Training Center is going to be a world class facility, with the best trainers, for the best warriors in the world,” said U.S. Army Maj. Juan Salas, SOCCENT Headquarters Commandant. “It will serve as the pinnacle for all Special Operations Forces while stationed at MacDill AFB.”

The expansion and renovation project for the HP workout areas, physical therapy and rehabilitation facilities will span three fiscal years – 2019, 2020 and 2021.

“The project is moving nicely,” said Salas. “The gym equipment will be installed in the new buildings by September of this year.”

The project is scheduled to be completed before the end of 2020. (Story by U.S. Army SSG Steven M. Colvin/released)



