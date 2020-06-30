AFWERX Fusion 2020 registration announced

Courtesy Photo | AFWERX, the U.S. Air Force’s innovation arm and catalyst for fostering innovation...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | AFWERX, the U.S. Air Force’s innovation arm and catalyst for fostering innovation within the Air Force, announced registration is now live for the AFWERX Fusion 2020 Base of the Future virtual event, July 28 to 30, 2020. The event will feature more than 300 teams from the public and private sector participating in the Base of the Future Showcase to present their innovative solutions to Air Force leadership and key military decision-makers and operators. (AFWERX courtesy graphic) see less | View Image Page

AFWERX, the U.S. Air Force’s innovation arm and catalyst for fostering innovation within the Air Force, announced registration is now live for the AFWERX Fusion 2020 Base of the Future virtual event, July 28 to 30. Register today at afwerxfusion.com



In response to the current global health crisis, the annual Fusion event goes virtual this year as a highly engaging and interactive online event packed with unique experiences.



AFWERX Fusion 2020 will feature more than 300 teams from the public and private sector participating in the Base of the Future Showcase to present their innovative solutions to Air Force leadership and key military decision-makers and operators.



Concurrently, there will be keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops and networking with industry leaders, individual innovators, academia, investors, as well as military and government leaders.



“This event underscores our commitment and mission to increase collaboration between innovators and entrepreneurs to bring accelerated solutions to the U.S. Air Force,” stated Mark Rowland, AFWERX Vegas innovation actualizer. “The Base of the Future initiative will enhance the modernization of our Air Force infrastructures and culture. Our goal is to leverage the best technology and best practices to create an integrated base while improving security, resilience, agility and wellbeing.”



Centered at the heart of this year’s event is rebuilding Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, which was decimated by Hurricane Michael, a Category 5 storm, in 2018. For decades, Tyndall AFB has been home to many generations of Airmen and their families.



In the storm’s aftermath, nearly 500 buildings were destroyed or damaged beyond repair. Thousands of Airmen and their families were displaced and forced to leave a part of their lives behind. Fortunately, Congress approved a $3 billion military construction rebuild program, sparking hope that Tyndall AFB would re-emerge stronger than ever before.



“Our intent is to build a 21st century, digitally-integrated installation, one that can be a model for other bases as they move forward,” stated Brig. Gen. Patrice Melançon, Tyndall AFB Program Management Office executive director. “That’s where AFWERX has come into play. We’ve really got to think fundamentally differently about our approach.”



AFWERX Fusion 2020 reaches far beyond Tyndall AFB, showcasing the best technologies and solutions to design the Base of the Future. The aspirational initiative seeks to create a robust installation that will become a universal symbol of innovation and excellence that can scale across the U.S. Air Force and the Department of Defense.

To accelerate this work, AFWERX, in association with Tyndall AFB PMO stakeholders and other Department of Defense entities, launched six open challenges to attract solutions to help bring the Base of the Future to life by innovating in the following critical areas:



● Base Security

● Installation Resilience

● Leveraging Technology for Operational Effectiveness

● Reverse Engineering

● Culture of Innovation

● Airman and Family Wellbeing



Teams have been selected to present their innovative solutions as part of a digital interactive showcase to attendees and private pitches to U.S. government evaluators.



The goal is to select the best solutions and guide them through future contracting, funding and prototyping to further develop their concept into real-word implementation to benefit the Air Force, our warfighters, the DoD and allied partners worldwide.



To learn more about the Base of the Future Challenges, click here: https://afwerxchallenge.com/botf



Or to view a list of upcoming challenges and future events, visit the events page, click here: https://afwerxchallenge.com/events



