Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Photo Essay: Big Sandy Lake Fishing and Recreation Area at Fort McCoy

    Big Sandy Lake Fishing and Recreation Area at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of Big Sandy Lake Fishing and Recreation Area is shown June 4, 2020, at Fort...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene of Big Sandy Lake Fishing and Recreation Area is shown June 4, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The area includes boat landings, a handicapped-accessible pier, a pavilion for picnics, and full shore access around the entire lake.

    Anglers must have appropriate state fishing licenses and stamps as well as a Fort McCoy fishing permit to fish in the lake.

    The lake also is stocked annually with hundreds of rainbow trout for anglers.

    Learn more about fishing on post by visiting the Fort McCoy iSportsman page at https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020 14:59
    Story ID: 373126
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Big Sandy Lake Fishing and Recreation Area at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    outdoor recreation
    Fort McCoy
    Sandy Lake
    outdoor habitat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT