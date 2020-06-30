Photo Essay: Big Sandy Lake Fishing and Recreation Area at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of Big Sandy Lake Fishing and Recreation Area is shown June 4, 2020, at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of Big Sandy Lake Fishing and Recreation Area is shown June 4, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The area includes boat landings, a handicapped-accessible pier, a pavilion for picnics, and full shore access around the entire lake. Anglers must have appropriate state fishing licenses and stamps as well as a Fort McCoy fishing permit to fish in the lake. The lake also is stocked annually with hundreds of rainbow trout for anglers. Learn more about fishing on post by visiting the Fort McCoy iSportsman page at https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

A scene of Big Sandy Lake Fishing and Recreation Area is shown June 4, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The area includes boat landings, a handicapped-accessible pier, a pavilion for picnics, and full shore access around the entire lake.



Anglers must have appropriate state fishing licenses and stamps as well as a Fort McCoy fishing permit to fish in the lake.



The lake also is stocked annually with hundreds of rainbow trout for anglers.



Learn more about fishing on post by visiting the Fort McCoy iSportsman page at https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”