    Photo Essay: C-130 Hercules training aircraft at Fort McCoy

    C-130 Hercules training aircraft at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | An Air Force C-130 Hercules is parked at Young Air Assault Strip on June 4, 2020, on...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An Air Force C-130 Hercules is parked at Young Air Assault Strip on June 4, 2020, on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The C-130, which arrived at the airstrip in October 2015, was transferred from Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., to Fort McCoy.

    The aircraft eventually is used to train service members to palletize cargo. The aircraft is located permanently at the airstrip.

    A full enclosure was built to provide for a more-defined training area.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020 13:22
    Story ID: 373112
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

