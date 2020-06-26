Camp Lejeune Family Medicine Residency Program graduates 20 residents, interns

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC- With face coverings on and social distancing measures in effect, the Camp Lejeune Family Medicine Residency program graduated its latest class of residents and interns at the annual Family Medicine Residency Graduation Ceremony on June 26 aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.



From Norfolk, Virginia to Okinawa, Japan, the 20 graduates will go on to their next duty stations around the world to continue practicing family medicine. In 2020, the residents received a 100% pass rate for the ninth year in a row on their Family Medicine Certification Examinations given by the American Board of Family Medicine.



“We are very proud of this program,” said Lt. Cmdr. Catherine Ridings, 2020 graduate and chief resident. “We are ready to go out to the fleet and take care of the warfighter.”



Ridings, along with Lt. Elizabeth Rettie, were selected by residents and faculty to represent the graduating class as chief residents. The chief residents serve their class by acting as liaisons between the residents, faculty and the result of the hospital. Rettie, who will go on to Camp Pendleton as a sports medicine fellow, spoke of the uniqueness 2020 has brought to the graduating class.



“We’ve been separated a little bit more…we’ve been working in specific COVID units; some of us are taking different night shifts and others are working from home,” explained Rettie. “We’ve been in different places but still found ways to stay connected and be supportive.”



Cmdr. Elizabeth Leonard, Camp Lejeune Family Medicine Residency Program Director, addressed the impact of the pandemic in the recent months.



“They [graduates] have learned how to be resilient and how to flexible…we’ve implemented some virtual appointments which we had never done before,” said Leonard. “They’ve taken good care of each other. We’ve made sure to put a bunch of different plans into place with COVID, and we really relied on the residents to create that. They’ve learned to become a part of the medical center as a whole.”



During their tenure with the program, the residents and interns work in all different parts of the hospital to include outpatient clinics, inpatient wards, labor and delivery, and the emergency and trauma department. This diverse medical experience gives program participants the opportunity to see multiple aspects of medicine.



“I’ve learned a lot from my advisors, but I feel like I’ve learned even more from my peers that I’ve worked with the past three years,” said Rettie. “We have really enjoyed building teamwork and comradery.”



Since 2003, the Camp Lejeune Family Medicine Residency Program has graduated 105 family medicine residents, six family medicine obstetrics fellows, and 123 interns for service to the Navy and Marine Corps.

