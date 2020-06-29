NSWC Dahlgren Division Engineer Awarded for Fostering a Diverse and Inclusive Workplace

Courtesy Photo | KING GEORGE, Va. – Navy engineer Page Wessel, left, briefs a local school teacher on...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | KING GEORGE, Va. – Navy engineer Page Wessel, left, briefs a local school teacher on the use of coding blocks to write a program for the Mindstorm EV3 robot at a Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Workshop for Educators at the University of Mary Washington Dahlgren campus in July 2019. NSWCDD Commanding Officer Capt. Casey Plew, Technical Director John Fiore, and U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman recognized Wessel with the Commander's Diversity and Inclusion Award in the command’s Honorary Awards video program to be released in July 2020. Check the NSWCDD website for updates: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NSWC-Dahlgren/ see less | View Image Page

DAHLGREN, VA – A Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) engineer won the Commander’s Diversity and Inclusion Award, the command announced June 29.



Page Wessel is one of 90 individuals and 39 teams honored with various awards and featured in a special NSWCDD Honor Awards video program to be released in July.



The award honors Wessel for her commitment to creating a collaborative workplace that represents different perspectives and that values uniqueness. Under her direction as the NSWCDD Strategic and Computing Systems Department Diversity Council chair, efforts to foster a diverse and inclusive workplace were supplemented by highlighting benefits to the command and mission.



“Learning about others is an important step to becoming inclusive, and feeling accepted is vital to a productive workforce,” said Wessel. “Constituent factors that lead to productivity increases include faster problem solving, higher employee engagement, and a variety of perspectives.”



Further benefits of an inclusive workplace include higher job satisfaction, improved employee morale, lower employee turnover and increased retention.



As part of this effort, Wessel assisted in planning events with guest speakers that aimed to provide learning opportunities for the workforce. Such events included observances of World Refugee Day, featuring speakers Dhruva Mishra and Amara Halt; African American History month, featuring speaker Jimmy D. Smith; and Community Day, which celebrated the diversity of the team at Dahlgren.



“I feel honored to receive this award and I would like to thank leadership for their support,” said Wessel. “By serving as the Department Diversity Council chair, I strive to raise awareness of the benefits of having a diverse and inclusive workplace in support of the warfighter.”



The Commander’s Diversity and Inclusion Award is given to individuals who advance the Navy’s vision of fostering a workplace that harnesses the teamwork and imagination of a technically proficient workforce that is diverse in experience, background, and idea.



NSWC Dahlgren Division's mission to the Navy and warfighter focuses on research, development, test and evaluation, analysis, systems engineering, integration and certification of complex naval warfare systems related to surface warfare, strategic systems, combat and weapons systems associated with surface warfare. The command also provides system integration and certification for weapons, combat systems and warfare systems.



The NSWCDD Honorary Awards video program to be published on the command's YouTube page will feature congratulatory remarks to awardees and their families by NSWCDD Commanding Officer Capt. Casey Plew, NSWCDD Technical Director John Fiore, and U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman.