Pride Month celebrates LGBT community, honors achievements

Fifty years ago, on June 28, 1970, the first Pride March took place in New York City. That day marked the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall riots, a series of demonstrations by members of the gay community in response to a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan, New York.



June is recognized as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month, where we honor the achievements of the LGBT community.



The Army is committed to developing and maintaining a professional workplace in which all individuals are treated with dignity and respect. This includes ensuring an environment for Army civilian employees free of discrimination on the basis of:

• Race

• Color

• Religion

• Sex (including sexual orientation, gender identity, pregnancy)

• National origin

• Age (40+)

• Disability

• Genetic information (individual or family medical history)

• Reprisal or retaliation for opposing discrimination or participating in discrimination complaint activities (such as being a witness for another employee)



“Sex discrimination involves treating someone unfavorably because of that person’s sex which includes sexual orientation and gender identity,” Cheryl Stovall, USACE Chicago District EEO chief, said. “Everyone should be treated equally and fairly. USACE has zero tolerance for any and all types of discrimination.”



For a guide to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management’s “Addressing Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Discrimination in Federal Civilian Employment - Employment Rights, Protections, and Responsibilities,” visit https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/diversity-and-inclusion/reference-materials/addressing-sexual-orientation-and-gender-identity-discrimination-in-federal-civilian-employment.pdf

