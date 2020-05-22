Hollywood, Fla. Native Serves as U.S. Navy Officer in Horn of Africa

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Lt. Melissa Quinones, born in Hollywood,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Lt. Melissa Quinones, born in Hollywood, Florida and raised in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, pauses for a moment between patients at the Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 22, 2020. Quinones, a 2014 graduate of Universidad de Puerto Rico-Mayaguez, is a nurse assigned to the EMF. As the only level-2 trauma center in the area of responsibility, the EMF is responsible for the care of thousands of personnel who occupy the base and those in and around the area of responsibility. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead) see less | View Image Page

Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering

positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



Quinones, a 2009 graduate of Academia Adventista Del Oeste and 2014 graduate of Universidad de Puerto Rico-Mayaguez, credits her success in the Navy and during the deployment to the lessons she learned in Florida and growing up in Mayaguez.



“I learned to be humble, which has really helped me,” Quinones said. “In the Puerto Rican culture, we learn others before self, which has turned into nursing for me. This is what we do: help others.”



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



“Camp Lemonnier is a key Navy base and a vital asset to the United States as our location in the Horn of Africa overlooks the world’s fourth busiest waterway,” said Capt. Ken Crowe, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “A mission as critical as ours comes with a lot of responsibilities and challenges, but our military members and civilians work hard. I’m honored to serve alongside each and every one of them, including Lt. Quinones.”



Quinones plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.



“I am confident that we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “We will do so with



urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”



Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Quinones is most proud of becoming a Certified Emergency Room Nurse (CEN) and earning a spot on

one of only six billets—or positions—on the fleet surgical team.



“I sacrificed by not taking a lot of the “fun” jobs and instead focused doing the harder ones,” said Quinones. “That allowed me to earn the spot on the fleet surgical team.”



While Quinones’ grandfather and brother were in the Army, she is the first to join the Navy and the first female to serve.



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Quinones, and other sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



“The best thing about the Navy is traveling and meeting new people,” Quinones said. “You make life-long friends in the Navy.”