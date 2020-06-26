Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's West Sandy Lake Fishing and Recreation Area

    Fort McCoy's West Sandy Lake Fishing and Recreation Area

    06.26.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The West Sandy Lake Fishing and Recreation Area is shown June 4, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    West Sandy Lake is one of several fishing and recreation areas on the installation and is located on Fort McCoy’s South Post.

    The lake has a variety of freshwater species for anglers.

    The area also includes a boat landing and open areas all around the lake.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
