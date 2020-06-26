Seaman Michael Mendes earned the title of Honor Graduate at Training Center Cape May

CAPE MAY, N.J. – Seaman Michael Mendes from Boston, Massachusetts earned the title of Honor Graduate after graduating the U.S. Coast Guard’s 8-week basic training at Training Center Cape May, June 26, 2020.



The Navy League presented Mendes with a plaque for earning the highest final overall standing. He is authorized to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon on his uniform.



Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony and advancement of the 35 graduates of recruit company Q-198. Training at boot camp is difficult and approximately 20% of recruits do not graduate with their original company.



Mendes’ company earned multiple awards during their 8-weeks of training, such as marksmanship, seamanship, and physical fitness. They also received the Lead Company Commander pennant and Section Commander Pennant.



Training Center Cape May is the 5th largest base in the Coast Guard and the sole accession point for the entire enlisted workforce. It is considered the birthplace of the enlisted corps or the Coast Guard’s Hometown.



Training Center Cape May’s mission is to transform the recruits of today into the Coast Guardsmen of tomorrow.



"Earning the Honor Graduate award, for me, was both a very humbling and powerful moment. It really illustrated that the team builds each other up, because I would be nothing without my shipmates. We all got through this together and with honor," Mendes said.



Mendes’ next duty station is all the way out in Ilwaco, Washington, at Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment.



Mendes graduated from Green Run High School in 2011 and his parents are Michael and Marlon Mendes.

