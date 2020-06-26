Michigan Guard; DHD4 serve Alpena residents at COVID drive-thru testing site

Photo By Master Sgt. David Eichaker | Soldiers from the Michigan Army National Guard conduct free drive-thru COVID-19...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. David Eichaker | Soldiers from the Michigan Army National Guard conduct free drive-thru COVID-19 testing, Alpena, Michigan June 19, 2020. The Michigan National Guard continues its partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan State Police, State Emergency Operations Center, and local health departments to offer no-cost COVID-19 testing. The Michigan National Guard has more than 45 trained testing teams ready to assist, of which 20 are currently assigned to support the community testing mission. These three-member teams include a certified medic to conduct the testing and two members to assist with paperwork, logistics, and non- medical tasks. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker) see less | View Image Page

ALPENA, Mich.—The National Guard has teamed up with District Health Department 4 as COVID-19 testing continues throughout the state of Michigan.



“There’s been a need in Alpena County for a testing site like this,” said Matthew Radocy, emergency preparedness coordinator for District Health Department 4 (Alpena, Cheboygan, Montmorency, and Presque Isle counties). “We have had people asking for it, it’s good public health, and it allows us to serve the community to let people know to answer their questions if they have it or not.”



The drive-thru testing is unique as there is no requirement needed from a person’s doctor.



“We have two testing sites in Alpena but they require a doctor’s order,” said Radocy. “There are residents who don’t meet the criteria to get tested so when the opportunity came up to offer free testing to the community, we took advantage of it.”



The free testing can be enticing to local residents as they look for ways for quick and easy testing.



“The residents are probably more open to the drive-thru testing because they don’t have to pay for it,” said U.S. Army Spc. Bethany Gurnee, Michigan Army National Guard, and a Utica resident. “It’s a simple process right in their community so they don’t have to go to a medical facility and can have it done right here.”



“They don’t want to go back to their families and potentially get family members sick so being able to do this lets them know if they have it,” said Gurnee.



Public health and the Guard share a genetic trait and that is supporting local communities.



“One of the reasons I joined the Guard is because I wanted to work and help people within the communities and doing this allows me to do that,” said Gurnee. “It feels amazing being able to help people.”



Radocy shares similar thoughts.



“One of the things I love about public health is being is being able to serve the community I live and work in,” said Radocy. “It’s nice to work with Michiganders and help the people of our state and I especially enjoy working with the Michigan Guard.”