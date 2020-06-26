NMRTC PH Changes Command COVID-19 Style

On June 19, Capt. Kimberly Zuzelski relinquished Command of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor (NMRTC PH) to Capt. Christopher Tepera during an alternatively formatted ceremony. NMRTC PH is one of the many commands changing hands this summer under unusual circumstances due to COVID-19.



The number of guests at the ceremony were limited, spaced from one another, and restricted to those already residing on the island. Rear Adm. Tim Weber, Naval Medical Forces Pacific commander and director of the Navy’s Medical Service Corps, was unable to attend in person but instead presided over the ceremony via Facetime. The command was able to utilize Facetime and video recording to bring together friends, family, and NMRTC PH sailors and staff who were unable to physically attend the ceremony.



Although conducted in an alternative format, the importance of the Change of Command Ceremony was still upheld. The ceremony was designed to strengthen the respect of authority, individual accountability, and total responsibility from one commanding officer to another. The time honored tradition steeped in the rich heritage of the Navy was a small ceremony held in the courtyard of the NMRTC PH Headquarters on Pearl Harbor.



Zuzelski will assume the position of Deputy Commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific in San Diego.



“CAPT Zuzelski is an unparalleled leader who positively impacted the health and readiness of warfighters and their families during her time as commanding officer of NMRTC Pearl Harbor and Naval Health Clinic Hawaii," said Weber. "Her relentless commitment to process improvement, to forging key partnerships, and to Navy Medicine's mission has earned her the respect of her peers and ensures military health care in Hawaii is more robust and of higher quality than ever before. I am looking forward to having her on my team at Naval Medical Forces Pacific as my deputy commander where she will be putting her experiences and skills to work for the benefit of the entire region.”



Tepera reported from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Leemore, and will serve as Commanding Officer, NMRTC PH and Director, Naval Health Clinic Hawaii for the next two years.

