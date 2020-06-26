The Kentucky Air National Guard broke ground today on a new $8.9 million Response Forces Facility.
The 28,000-square-foot, two-story structure will house the Contingency Response Group, Security Forces Squadron, base honor guard and a medical detachment for the state’s CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Package.
Construction is expected to be completed in 15 months.
"This groundbreaking represents an incredible investment in the Kentucky Air National Guard, its members and the essential protection they provide,” said Col. David Mounkes, commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing. "The Response Forces Facility will allow us to conduct integral training and provide expanded workspaces to the men and women who work at the wing."
The building is the largest base infrastructure project in more than 20 years.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 11:14
|Story ID:
|372901
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kentucky Air Guard breaks ground on new Response Forces Facility, by Maj. Allison Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT