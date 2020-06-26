Kentucky Air Guard breaks ground  on new Response Forces Facility

Photo By Philip Speck | Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton (left), adjutant general for the Commonwealth of Kentucky,...... read more read more Photo By Philip Speck | Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton (left), adjutant general for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Wilkinson (center), assistant adjutant general for Air, Kentucky Air National Guard, and Col. Dave Mounkes, commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing, break ground for a new $8.9 million Response Forces Facility at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 26, 2020. The 28,000-square-foot, two-story structure will house the Contingency Response Group, Security Forces Squadron, base honor guard and a medical detachment for the state’s CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Package. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck) see less | View Image Page

The Kentucky Air National Guard broke ground today on a new $8.9 million Response Forces Facility.



The 28,000-square-foot, two-story structure will house the Contingency Response Group, Security Forces Squadron, base honor guard and a medical detachment for the state’s CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Package.



Construction is expected to be completed in 15 months.



"This groundbreaking represents an incredible investment in the Kentucky Air National Guard, its members and the essential protection they provide,” said Col. David Mounkes, commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing. "The Response Forces Facility will allow us to conduct integral training and provide expanded workspaces to the men and women who work at the wing."



The building is the largest base infrastructure project in more than 20 years.