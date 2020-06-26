Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Air Guard breaks ground  on new Response Forces Facility

    Photo By Philip Speck | Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton (left), adjutant general for the Commonwealth of Kentucky,...... read more read more

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Story by Maj. Allison Stephens 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The Kentucky Air National Guard broke ground today on a new $8.9 million Response Forces Facility.

    The 28,000-square-foot, two-story structure will house the Contingency Response Group, Security Forces Squadron, base honor guard and a medical detachment for the state’s CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Package.

    Construction is expected to be completed in 15 months.

    "This groundbreaking represents an incredible investment in the Kentucky Air National Guard, its members and the essential protection they provide,” said Col. David Mounkes, commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing. "The Response Forces Facility will allow us to conduct integral training and provide expanded workspaces to the men and women who work at the wing." 

    The building is the largest base infrastructure project in more than 20 years.

    TAGS

    CBRNE
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Security Forces
    Contingency Response

