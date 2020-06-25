Photo Essay: New garrison commander visits Fort McCoy DFMWR

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss (second from right) visits with members of the...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss (second from right) visits with members of the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR), on June 12, 2020, in McCoy's Community Center as part of an official visit to the directorate. Poss became the new garrison commander on June 10. In addition receiving a briefing about DFMWR operations, he also visited the Child Development Center and Youth Center. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss visited with members of the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR), on June 12, 2020, in McCoy's Community Center as part of an official visit to the directorate.



Poss became the new garrison commander on June 10.



In addition receiving a briefing about DFMWR operations, he also visited the Child Development Center and Youth Center.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”