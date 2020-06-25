Fort Bragg principal retires after 39 years, reflects on career

FORT BRAGG, N.C. - “What do I want to be when I grow up?” is a question Dr. Carolyn Carr, Shughart Elementary School principal, often asked herself when approaching a transition point in her career field.



After 39 years of educational service at Fort Bragg, Carr hung up her hat. She said her career began as a substitute teacher. She became an educational aide for kindergarten in 1982.



“After three years as an aide, I got my first teaching job at Murray Elementary School in 1985,” Carr said. “I taught multi-age, from kindergarten to first and third grades.”



Carr said after 19 years, she became restless. This is when she began asking herself what she wanted to be when she grew up.



“I went back to school to get my master’s degree in Early Childhood Education,” Carr said. “In 2002 is when I got my doctorate in Educational Leadership with a concentration in Curriculum Instruction.”



After accomplishing her academic milestones, Carr went back to Murray in 2004 – this time, as the assistant principal.



“After a year at Murray, I became the assistant principal at Irwin Intermediate School for three years in 2005,” Carr said. “From there, I became the principal of McNair Elementary in 2008 for two years before becoming the principal of Shughart Elementary in 2011.”



Shughart was unlike any other school she worked in before. It was a brand new school in the Linden Oaks community with a combined elementary-middle school concept.



“What an honor to be asked to open Shughart as a principal,” Carr said. “The challenge with this was merging six schools into one. My staff came from all over Fort Bragg. We created Shughart. The beauty of Shughart is that it didn’t have a history, so we had an opportunity to create an environment, a unified culture.”



Carr said they developed the school colors, mascot, and mission statement.



“We looked at the different color and mascot options for the school such as the purple and gold pirates or the red and gold cardinals,” she said. “We put it out to the students, staff, and parents to vote. Our first curriculum night, we had a booth where students and parents voted on the school’s purpose.”



From that moment when Carr took her first steps at Shughart in 2011, she reflects where her inspiration began. She was a sophomore student at 71st High School in Fayetteville, North Carolina.



“Dora Walker was my English teacher in 10th grade,” Carr said. “She inspired me. She was very approachable, encouraged, and motivated us. She would spend time with us after school. We are still good friends today.”



Walker said it was remarkable she and Carr kept in touch and developed a friendship after all these years.



“She was in one of the first classes I taught when I completed college,” Walker said. “I remembered her; she stood out. She was eager to learn. She had an engaging personality. She was always positive and smiling, had good relationships, and was engaged in extracurricular activities.”



Walker said she was pleased Carr decided to go into education.



“I felt as though she would have a real connection with the diverse population,” Walker said.



Her comment reflects Carr’s upbringing as a military child.



“I was one of those children walking up to the school,” Carr said. “My father was a Soldier at Fort Bragg, and we lived in on-post housing, as well.”



Born in France while her father served abroad, the military took Carr and her Family to places including Germany and Puerto Rico. They were stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and Fort Benning, Georgia, until the Army brought her Family back to Fort Bragg.



“I attended Holbrook Elementary School and Irwin Junior High School,” Carr said. “My mother had high expectations for us as children. Not just taking care of each other but for school, too.”



Carr said when they returned home every day, her mother had snacks already laid out for her four siblings and herself.



“The routine after school was set,” she said. “We would come home, love each other, eat our snacks, and do our homework right away. That lady did it; she kept it together.”



Carr contributes her learning initiative to her mother for setting the foundation of education within her home.



“When we moved off post, we moved into Fayetteville, where I attended 71st High School until I graduated.”



After meeting Carr in her English class, Walker added they talked about ambitions and desires in making a difference in children’s lives.



“How very proud I am of her,” Walker said. “I’m sure she has impacted not only children’s lives, but her staff and others who come in contact with her to reach for excellence because that’s what she’s done.”



As Carr was preparing for her departure in December 2019, she made the decision to stay with the Shughart Family for one final semester.



“I didn’t want to leave the staff, teachers, and students in the middle of the school year,” Carr said.



Deb Carr, registrar at Shughart Elementary School, who is not related to Carr, echoes Walker’s sentiment.



“Have you ever met someone who you just connect with right off?” Deb asked. “She is someone who has your back. She’s kind, considerate, generous, and easy to work with. She trusts me to do my job, and I respect that in an administrator. If I ever have questions or concerns, the door was always open. The staff loved her; the students loved her.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 14:22 Story ID: 372833 Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Bragg principal retires after 39 years, reflects on career, by Elvia Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.