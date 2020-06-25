US Army Garrison Wiesbaden Celebrates Pride Month

Lisa Bishop

USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs



WIESBADEN, Germany – As Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month comes to a close, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden celebrated the contributions of the LGBT community to the defense of the nation at a lunch-time cake-cutting event June 25, 2020.



“We continue to take great pride in all that these men and women contribute to the nation and our mission,” Sgt. 1st Class Shannon Wyatt, garrison equal opportunity advisor, said in pre-event correspondence. “Their hard work, courage and sacrifices make them respected members of our diverse military family.”



Sgt. Natahlie McNair and Spc. Herminigildo Araneta assisted Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Truchon in cutting the Pride Month cake at the Strong Europe Cafe.



Prior to cutting the cake, Araneta said, “I am very proud to say that I belong in the Army where I was never discriminated for who I am.”



“I am proud to be here to do this,” Truchon said. “Our military is comprised of a diverse population, and that is what makes us so strong.”

McNair and her wife cut the Pride cake last year and she was honored to be invited back for the event. “Thank you for the support, honestly,” she said. Those observing the celebration applauded when she concluded by saying, “We all stand together - one team, one fight, that’s it.”



“The struggles, sacrifices, and successes among the LGBT community continue to shape our history and remind us to uphold tolerance and justice for all,” Wyatt said. “LGBT Americans have helped ensure that we as a force embody the values we’re sworn to uphold, and that our republic—born from the idea that all are created equal, endowed with unalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness—will remain strong and secure.”



“These words are more than a pinnacle to strive for,” Wyatt added. “They are principles we must promote every day.”



Because of COVID-19 closures, other Pride Month activities and events for June 2020 had to be cancelled. Wyatt is optimistic that celebratory events will be permitted to commemorate Women’s Equality Day on Aug. 26.



For more information on how diversity strengthens the army, visit https://www.armydiversity.army.mil/.

WIESBADEN, Germany