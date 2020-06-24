105 NUWC Division Newport employees on 14 teams win NAVSEA Warfare Center Awards

NEWPORT, R.I. — Fourteen teams, comprised of 105 Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport employees, have won the prestigious Warfare Center Award for calendar year 2019, which spotlights the extraordinary work being done across the entire Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) enterprise.



Established in 2005, the Warfare Centers Awards recognize employee achievements in the following six categories: the Alan J. Dean Award for Talent Management, the Information Security Award, the Innovation Award, the John C. Mickey Collaboration Award, the Knowledge Sharing Award, and the Technical Support Services Award. This year, the competition was significant – the Warfare Centers board of directors reviewed 119 nomination packages, and ultimately selected 500 winners from all 10 divisions of the Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare Centers.



The Division Newport winners are:



Alan J. Dean Award for Talent Management



Division Newport’s Workforce Development Training Team is being recognized for improving academic degree training programs and aligning all workforce development programs to focus on areas based on mission needs and gaps identified in the Technical and Business Capabilities Health Assessment. Their outstanding efforts made important advancements in compliance and initiated best practices. Division Newport winners are Michelle M. Camara, head, Workforce Development Branch; Workforce Development Branch employees Caitlin J. Souza, Alice Campbell and Sara B. Kourtesis of the Corporate Operations Department; Renee M. Thiboutot of the Contracts Department; and Dawn M. Vaillancourt, head, Strategic Planning Office.



Innovation Award



Three Division Newport teams won in this category The first team is Division Newport’s Counter Unmanned Aerial System Team, recognized for their rapid response and innovative solution to installing the Counter Unmanned Aerial System aboard a limited number of submarines. Their efforts helped protect Sailors from an emergent threat. Division Newport winners are John Beck, Michael Carpenter, Jamie Donais, Hailu Waka, Jacob Vieira, William Rolla and Grant Miller, all of the Undersea Warfare (USW) Electromagnetic Systems Department; Peter Harrigan and Ibrahim Fofanah of the USW Combat Systems Department; Jennifer Rizzo of the USW Platforms and Payload Integration Department; and Gregory Maguire, PMS 397.



Division Newport’s Single Story Bridge Trainer Team earned their award for developing an innovative low-cost, high-fidelity alternative to the existing Submarine Bridge Trainer for space-limited training facilities. Division Newport winners are Wayne D. Belanger, Shelley L. McInnis, David A. Marchini, Rey Santiago, Christopher A. Ekholm, Michael Theriault and Robert P. Lupinacci Jr., all of the USW Combat Systems Department.



Division Newport’s SLOTH Buoy Team won for innovation and creativity in the utilization and adaptation of on-hand parts and materials to develop new system payloads to meet requirements. The team overcame multiple challenges to deliver a new fleet capability in less than five months. Division Newport winners are James P. Boylan, Stephen R. Burger, Douglas A. Sasko, Adam P. Crisafulli, Aaron M. Morrissette, Cari L. Hodge, Sergey Fedorenko, Adam J. Carvalho and Darlene N. Sullivan, all of the USW Electromagnetic Systems Department; Christopher A. Harding, Michael W. Williams, Jennifer R. Rizzo, Brad A. Rotsky and Stacy M. Canepari, all of the USW Platforms and Payload Integration Department; Frank J. Majewski Jr. and Steven M. Morin of the Ranges, Engineering and Analysis Department; Jon S. Merrill of the Sensors and Sonar Systems Department; and Scott R. Sideleau, Michael A. Gower and Jason J. Perusek of the USW Combat Systems Department.



John C. Mickey Award for Collaboration



Six Division Newport teams won this award. The first team in this category is the Large Displacement Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (LDUUV) Snakehead Design Team, recognized for successfully achieving the Critical Design Review milestone for the Navy's first LDUUV capable of launch and recovery from a submarine. This achievement was the result of extensive technical and programmatic collaboration between government and industry. Contributing team members were from Carderock, Crane, Keyport and Newport Divisions. Division Newport winners are Kim Belenger, deputy department head of the Sensors and Sonar Systems Department; Tim Fratus, Dr. Robert Doleski and Peter DeCoste of the USW Weapons, Vehicles and Defensive Systems Department; Cheryl Mierzwa, Dave Giacheri, Richard Hammond, Paul Melancon, Steve Palys, Laureano Costa, Alexandra Sanz-Guerrero and Brian Wise, all of the USW Platforms and Payload Integration Department; Darlene F. Cory of the Ranges, Engineering and Analysis Department; and Kristin Giles of the Program Management Office.



The Live, Virtual, Constructive (LVC) Modeling and Simulation Team won this award for successful collaboration on an informed technical assessment working towards a common, interconnected and interoperable Naval Integrated LVC Environment, as a principal resource to enable the exercise and assessment of system-of-systems pertinent to emerging warfare constructs. Their efforts led to a partnership with Navy Modeling & Simulation facilitating the management and prioritization of the Naval Enterprise Modeling and Simulation portfolio of investments using this methodology. Team members from Carderock, Corona, Crane, Dahlgren, Keyport, Newport, Panama City, Philadelphia and Port Hueneme Divisions contributed to this winning effort. Division Newport winners are Steven K. Aguiar, Tyler S. Crafford and Michael J. Pelczarski, all of the USW Combat Systems Department; and Marie E. Bussiere, head of the USW Combat Systems Department.



The Project Z Team is being recognized for substantial contributions in the development and demonstration of a Subsea and Seabed Warfare Capability through collaboration among Newport, Carderock, Indian Head, and Panama City Divisions. Division Newport winners are Dr. Joseph M. Ambrico, Dr. Ryan E. Chamberlin, Ian L. English, Scott D. Osterman and Dr. Donald O. Spragg, all of the USW Platforms and Payload Integration Department; and Seth A. Moyer and William P. Krol of the USW Weapons, Vehicles and Defensive Systems Department.



The Cyber Defense of Unmanned Maritime Systems Team earned this award for embracing a One Team approach, resulting in exceptional advancement in the development of an end-to-end cyber-hardened autonomy solution, suitable for transition into operational use. From Division Newport, Patrick Kelley of the USW Combat Systems Department contributed to this effort, along with team members from Panama City and Crane Divisions.



The Advanced Carbon Dioxide Removal Unit (ARCU) Development Team won this award for successful collaboration between Research and Development and In-Service Engineering members of Philadelphia's ARCU Development team with experts from the Carderock, Keyport and Newport Divisions to overcome mission critical technical challenges during unit qualification. Their efforts eliminated delays to the USS Columbia's qualification program and contributed to on-time delivery. Division Newport winners are Jonathan Bolano and Jonathan Gonzalez of the USW Combat Systems Department.



The final team in this category is the In-Service Engineering Agent of the Future Team, recognized for significant collaboration among the 10 Divisions hosting a major campaign for the WCs, the Office of Naval Research, and more than 100 businesses and government agencies to strategize on targeted technologies for fiscal years 2020 and 2021. Their efforts resulted in productivity improvements to rapidly develop and demonstrate technology in response to a Joint Emergent Operational Need Statement. This team had contributors from Port Hueneme, Crane, Dahlgren, Carderock, Corona, Indian Head, Keyport, Newport, Panama City and Philadelphia Divisions. The winner from Division Newport is Robert G. Gregory of the USW Platforms and Payload Integration Department.



Knowledge Sharing Award



Two Division Newport teams won this award. The Other Transaction Authority (OTA) Team won this award for sharing their OTA expertise and common practices to ensure WC organizations have the potential to revolutionize the federal acquisition world and provide solutions to the fleet. Their efforts provided knowledge and execution guidance for this newly expanding area to members of the acquisition community. Division Newport winners are Thomas B. Carroll of the Strategic Planning Office; and Christopher J. Kenney of the Contracts Department. Denise Abraham, from NUWC headquarters, contributed to this winning effort.



Division Newport’s Seaware Team is being recognized for successfully developing innovative web-based training for the Navy's ships, shore, and submarine communities that is cost-effective, comprehensive and synchronous with each sailor's progress and location. Their efforts decreased costs by approximately $1.16 million over three years and has provided the fleet with more than 500,000 hours of training with content updates every six months instead of every two years. Division Newport winners are Kelvin A. Cardona-Ruiz, Nicholas B. Massa, Phillip W. Richardson, James C. Decarlo, Adam M. Miga, Joshua A. Sadeck, Bradley B. Gonthier, Timothy B. Sweet, Alfonso E. Guzman-Vazquez and Denise Marie M. Myrick, all of the USW Combat Systems Department.



Technical Support Services Award

Two Division Newport teams won this award. The TUBA/SSGN Rapid Capability Team is being recognized for providing outstanding technical support delivering an unprecedented new capability to the SSGN fleet, and successfully navigating the challenges of system development, testing, logistics and forward site installation within a four-month period. Personnel from Carderock and Newport collaborated on this winning effort. Division Newport winners are Angela L. Bernier, Phyllis Lauder, Dennis Wong, Denman E. Sweetman and Rosemary Forbes-Woodside, all of the Sensors and Sonar Systems Department; and Steven W. Thorpe and Scott N. Lang of the USW Electromagnetic Systems Department.



Division Newport’s Information Technology Team won this award for extraordinary resolve in deploying the Navy Marine Corps Intranet at the Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center on Andros Island in the Bahamas, enhancing connectivity in support of fleet training and test and evaluation initiatives. Division Newport winners are Justin D. Carroll, James M. Sattel, Melvin A. Spence, Patrick N. Laferriere, Breyda Pereyra, Wai T. Tsang, Jonathan D. Villalona, Daniel Lariviere, Scott DeTorres, Frank J. Marzano, James P. Dipaola and Ryan C. Nario, all of the Information Technology Division in the Corporate Operations Department.



The Division Newport winners will receive their awards at a ceremony later this year.



NUWC Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 16:27 Story ID: 372774 Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 105 NUWC Division Newport employees on 14 teams win NAVSEA Warfare Center Awards, by Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.