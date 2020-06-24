Nellis Airmen prepare for AF Marathon

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. -- Coronavirus is still in the United States and mass gatherings remain an easy way to transmit the virus. In an effort to protect runners and reduce the spread of the virus, Airmen from across the country and around the globe will not be able to participate in the in-person running of the 2020 Air Force Marathon.



“We simply cannot execute the marathon in a manner where the safety and security of our runners, volunteers, staff, partners and spectators is satisfactorily achieved,” explained Brandon Hough, Air Force Marathon director. “However, our team has worked hard to offer numerous options to registered participants to be as accommodating as possible.”



To keep runners on track the Air Force Marathon team developed three options to keep the race moving: deferral, gift an Airman, and the virtual race.



For Airmen interested in registering now for a future race, the deferral option waives the normal deferred registration fee for races in 2021, 2022, or 2023.



Gift an Airman allows members to return their existing registration to the AF marathon team, who will then gift it to another member for the 2021 race.



For a pair of Airmen assigned here, they’ve decided to participate in this year’s virtual race.



“It’s a great idea to do it virtually,” said Senior Airman Jeremy Wentworth, 57th Wing Staff Agency photojournalist. “It gives us the freedom to people to safely train and unite with our Air Force community, even if it is not in-person.”



The virtual race allows runners to set their own route and even select a date and time during September that is most convenient for them.



“I think the virtual marathon is creative and convenient,” said Airman First Class Dwane Young, 57th Wing Staff Agency photojournalist. “I’m looking forward to putting together a team of people and charting our own course here in Vegas for the marathon.”



Airmen interested in competing in the 2020 Air Force Marathon should visit usafmarathon.com to register and get the latest updates by June 28. Marathon participants who have questions about registration or the virtual race options should contact the Air Force Marathon office at usaf.marathon@us.af.mil.

