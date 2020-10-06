New resident advocate

An on base home resident has reached the end of their limits and worked through Balfour Beatty Communities and the military housing office to address their issue. The person wants the wing to hear their voice. Where do they go?

F.E. Warren Air Force Base is one of many installations creating a new position called a resident advocate to proactively ensure military members’ and their families’ concerns with housing are addressed and elevated to the appropriate levels within the chain of command.

“Our resident advocate is charged with creating a culture which ensures military members and their families live in safe, healthy and secure housing,” said Col. Peter Bonetti, 90th Missile Wing commander.

The new 90 MW Resident Advocate is Thomas Deville.

“My job is to voice issues for housing members directly to wing leadership,” said Thomas Deville, 90th Missile Wing resident advocate. “Also to take care of military families in privatized housing and help them resolve any issues dealing with housing when all other avenues have been exhausted.”

People will also see Deville during the Resident Council meetings each quarter. According to Air Force instructions, the resident advocate will empower military residents and resolve housing challenges.

“Mission success is when military personnel know that their families are safe and secure in their residences, and the military can focus 100 percent on their job and mission,” he said.

The scenario shared earlier is not common on F.E. Warren. The partnership has resulted in a 1 out of 5 rating scale in an average of 4.68-4.75 customer satisfaction from housing residents.

“We do have a very good partnership with BBC and MHO, and Tom is another great member of our Wrangler team,” Bonetti said. “He is your voice to the wing ensuring our Wrangler families concerns are addressed.”

Deville defines the end result.

“It boils down to three areas: safety, health and life,” he said. “If I am able to help military families resolve issues in these areas, I know I have done my part for the mission.”

