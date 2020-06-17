Armory Maintains the Mission during COVID-19

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. - The mission continues for the 316th Security Support Squadron armory at Joint Base Andrews despite COVID-19. The 316th SSPTS armory ensures the base is protected.

Armorers issue out essential equipment and firearms to the 316th Security Forces Group defenders to support law enforcement, flightline security and presidential support missions.

“We maintain 24/7 accountability of all firearms and equipment used to defend and deter the base against threats,” said Staff Sgt. Andrew Schick, 316th SSPTS armory non-commissioned officer in-charge. “An incredible amount of effort goes into our work, which requires heightened attention to detail and forward thinking.”

Threats haven’t stopped because of COVID-19 and neither has the armory. Armory personnel have worked with their squadron’s supply section to take precautions such as wearing masks and gloves during issue and turn in. They also sanitize weapons, equipment, and their work area. Safety and security go hand-in-hand.

“If we don’t maintain and issue out weapons and equipment to on-duty defenders, then they won’t be able to provide protection and security to personnel and resources on base,” said Schick.

The armory also supports units and personnel outside of the 316th SFG.

“We provide support to the 459th Security Forces Squadron, 113th SFS, Pentagon personnel, U.S. Navy weapons, and military members passing through the National Capital Region who need to store their weapon temporarily,” said Staff Sgt. Kyle Green, 316th SSPTS assistant armory NCOIC. “We also house over 30 side arms for general officers and personal firearms for those who reside on base.”

If you recently had a permanent change of station to JBA, or moved on base, don’t forget to go by the armory, located in building 1845, to register your firearm. For any questions, call the armory by DSN: 981-6669 or commercial: 301-981-6669.

by SrA Kaylea Berry