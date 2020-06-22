Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    17th CES Assumption of Command

    17th CES Assumption of Command

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves | U.S. Air Force Col. Tony England, 17th Mission Support Group commander and Maj....... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas-- The 17th Civil Engineering Squadron live streamed their assumption of command ceremony at the event center here, despite COVID-19, June 22.
    With coronavirus precautions in place, the 17th CES welcomed their incoming commander, Maj. Christopher Higgins, and thanked 17th CES outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Nicholas Anderson, for his hard work and dedication.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    Date Posted: 06.22.2020 17:32
    Story ID: 372618
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17th CES Assumption of Command, by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    assumption of command
    Change of Command
    17th Civil Engineering Squadron
    17th CES
    Maj. Christopher Higgins

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT