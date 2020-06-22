17th CES Assumption of Command

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas-- The 17th Civil Engineering Squadron live streamed their assumption of command ceremony at the event center here, despite COVID-19, June 22.

With coronavirus precautions in place, the 17th CES welcomed their incoming commander, Maj. Christopher Higgins, and thanked 17th CES outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Nicholas Anderson, for his hard work and dedication.

