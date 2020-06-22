Photo Essay: North Flowage Recreation Area at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A view of the dock at the North Flowage Recreation Area is shown June 18, 2020, on...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A view of the dock at the North Flowage Recreation Area is shown June 18, 2020, on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. North Flowage is one of many fishing areas on Fort McCoy open to the public. To fish at Fort McCoy, anglers must have a Wisconsin fishing license and a Fort McCoy fishing permit. Anglers can also rent boats to use at North Flowage that are already at the area. To find out more about the boats, visit the Recreational Equipment Checkout page at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/recreational-equipment-checkout-outdoor-recreation, or stop by the Pine View Campground office on post. Learn more about fishing rules at North Flowage by visiting the Fort McCoy iSportsman page at https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

