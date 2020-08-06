Allies Visit Task Force Spartan Mobile Command Pos

Photo By Sgt. Trevor Cullen | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Shawn Tabankin, the Chief of Plans for Task Force Spartan, shows...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Trevor Cullen | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Shawn Tabankin, the Chief of Plans for Task Force Spartan, shows Col. Raed al Alsakran, Chief of Plans for the Kuwaiti Land Forces, a mobile command post in Kuwait on June 8, 2020. This meeting allows U.S. Forces and Kuwaiti Land Forces to share ideas and best practices. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen) see less | View Image Page

Recently, a special guest visited Task Force Spartan continuing a long successful history of cooperation and partnership between the U.S. and Kuwait Land Forces.



During his visit, Col. Raed al-Sakran, Chief of Plans for the Kuwait Land Forces, toured the task force's mobile command post (MCP) and was briefed about its capabilities.



"Col. Raed al-Sakran, Chief of Plans for the Kuwait Land Forces, paid us a visit at Camp Arifjan today," said Task Force Spartan Chief of Plans, Lt. Col. Shawn Tabankin. "Among other things, we were able to provide him with a tour of our Mobile Command Post."



The MCP is assigned to Task Force Spartan's 42nd Infantry Division and allows the task force to command and control thousands of Soldiers from virtually anywhere in the USARCENT area of responsibility.



"The mobile command post serves as a secondary command post in case we had to move out of the facility we are currently using," said Sgt. 1st Class Erica Lucia, the operations noncommissioned officer tasked with overseeing the MCP.



"The MCP is just one of the ways our Division Headquarters is able to conduct mission command over its assigned forces," added Tabankin.



The visit continued a tradition of cooperation and partnership between U.S. and Kuwaiti armed forces and also focused on future partnership opportunities.



"We did also discuss the potential for future combined exercises, and what the training objectives and locations of those exercises may be," said Tabankin. "A combined exercise would be a great opportunity to share tactics, techniques and procedures."



"We'd continue the long history of cooperation and interoperability between the United States and Kuwait," he added.