    USS Porter Executes Passing Exercise with Tunisian Navy

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA, AT SEA

    06.22.2020

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) executed a passing exercise with Tunisian naval counterparts in the Mediterranean Sea, June 13, 2020.

    Porter and the Tunisian vessels OPV Jugurtha 610 and FPB Hamilcar 505 participated in tactical formation sailing as well as simulated replenishments-at-sea.

    “Porter is honored to have this opportunity to train alongside our North African partners, as it enhances our tactical proficiency and collective capabilities,” said Cmdr. Craig Trent, commanding officer of Porter. “It’s important to maintain relationships with regional partners and allies to ensure the security and stability of the European and African theaters.”

    U.S. Navy vessels routinely conduct training with allies and partners in order to increase capacity and capability as we work together to strengthen regional ties.

    Porter recently conducted operations with partner nations throughout various European Seas, including at-sea training with the Romanian Navy in the Black Sea in April; joint interoperability exercises with the Italian and French navies in the Mediterranean Sea in April; and operating as part of a Surface Action Group with the Royal Navy in the High North and Barents Sea in May.

    Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.

    U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.

