146th Airlift Wing welcomes incoming Commander Col. Lisa Nemeth

The 146th Airlift Wing (146 AW) welcomed California Air National Guard Col. Lisa Nemeth as their incoming commander during an assumption of command ceremony held at the 146th Airlift Wing, June 13, 2020.



Nemeth, previously served at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. as the Air National Guard Advisor to the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Lt. Gen. Mark D. Kelly. Nemeth who had flown as a KC-135 pilot since 1997, has also served as an instructor at Undergraduate Pilot Training and in various staff positions to include at United States Strategic Command and United States Transportation Command.



Nemeth, who has been especially impressed with the enthusiasm and selflessness her new guardsmen have shown throughout the pandemic, says she loves the California Air National Guard mission, and she’s excited to start working with the airmen at the 146 AW.



“The selflessness and willingness to volunteer in the community at a moment’s notice and without hesitation have been incredible. The hard work that the 146 AW airmen have accomplished and their desire to serve with enthusiasm are energizing,” said Nemeth.



Grateful for the opportunity to begin serving the 146 AW and its airmen, Nemeth says one of her main focuses is creating a sustainable workload for the airmen, mitigating potential overload for those who have been supporting COVID-19 related missions long term while continuing to build unit and individual readiness. It’s something Nemeth says it will be challenging, but also a driving motivator to take care of her newly inherited airmen under her command.



“Ensuring the health and safety of our airmen living in local communities and responding to domestic operations is my focus. I am committed to ensuring that our guard family stays healthy,” said Nemeth.



Jumping straight into the fray, Nemeth will begin to oversee multiple missions across the state as they develop to include all of the 146 AW’s efforts in assisting with civil authorities and first responders supporting the pandemic response.



From civil unrest, to maintaining the wing’s readiness posture, to the looming wildfire season approaching, Nemeth says she’s looking forward to supporting it all.



“I’m really excited about the MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) mission - to become more familiar with it and make sure we’re postured for fire season. Overall, I don’t think I’ve been this honored to work for an organization in a long time.”

