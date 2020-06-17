ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands - The Virgin Islands National Guard will be introducing weekly virtual religious support services, starting June 22, 2020, which will consist of short visual-audio messages shared via email.



Chaplain Jermaine Mulley, the chaplain for the 786th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, joins as the new State Chaplain for the Virgin Islands National Guard.



"It is always a pleasure discussing ways to better serve, and the most critical is integrating Religious Support (RS) throughout the organization," said Mulley. "As Chaplain, my goal is to bridge the gap by providing virtual religious services for service members and anyone affiliated with the VING. I am here to support and care for the Soldiers and Airmen."



The religious services come at a time when the VING has made significant impacts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. VING has adopted more virtual apparatus to maintain communication and mandatory military training via social media, teleconferencing, and other virtual platforms.



Mulley aims to provide virtual religious services across all levels of the organization, which solves a long-existing challenge for providing consistent religious services to all members of the VING.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.18.2020 08:26 Story ID: 372357 Location: ST. CROIX, VI Hometown: ST. THOMAS, VI Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VING religious support services, by CPT Marcia Bruno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.