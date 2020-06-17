Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VING religious support services

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    06.17.2020

    Story by Capt. Marcia Bruno 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands - The Virgin Islands National Guard will be introducing weekly virtual religious support services, starting June 22, 2020, which will consist of short visual-audio messages shared via email.

    Chaplain Jermaine Mulley, the chaplain for the 786th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, joins as the new State Chaplain for the Virgin Islands National Guard.

    "It is always a pleasure discussing ways to better serve, and the most critical is integrating Religious Support (RS) throughout the organization," said Mulley. "As Chaplain, my goal is to bridge the gap by providing virtual religious services for service members and anyone affiliated with the VING. I am here to support and care for the Soldiers and Airmen."

    The religious services come at a time when the VING has made significant impacts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. VING has adopted more virtual apparatus to maintain communication and mandatory military training via social media, teleconferencing, and other virtual platforms.

    Mulley aims to provide virtual religious services across all levels of the organization, which solves a long-existing challenge for providing consistent religious services to all members of the VING.

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020
    Story ID: 372357
    Location: ST. CROIX, VI 
    Hometown: ST. THOMAS, VI
    Airmen
    Virgin Islands
    Soldiers
    religious services
    VING

