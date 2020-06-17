NSA Hampton Roads’ Navy Lodge Norfolk receives prestigious Edward E. Carlson Award

Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads’ Navy Lodge Norfolk was recently recognized as the 2020 Edward E. Carlson Award winner for being the top-rated Navy Lodge in the world.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the team was unable to have an awards ceremony in-person, so Rear Adm. (Ret) Robert Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of Navy Exchange Service Command, and Christopher Settelen, Vice President of the Navy Lodge Program, presented the award virtually on June 1.



“The Navy Lodge Program serves as an important quality of life benefit and remains a constant serving those on PCS, TDY or leisure travel," said Bianchi. "Our Navy Lodge Program associates have been working around the clock to support our Sailors and military families who have been placed on Restriction of Movement (ROM). I’m so proud of what our Navy Lodge team has accomplished, and throughout it all, they remain a strategic readiness enabler for our Navy’s warfighters, while also providing a home away from home when our Sailors and military families need it most!”



This is the team’s second time winning this prestigious award; the first time was in 2017.



The award program is named in honor of Edward E. Carlson, a former member of the Secretary of the Navy's Exchange/Commissary Advisory Committee. Mr. Carlson's leadership and guidance provided invaluable counsel to the Navy Lodge Program to assist in the development of a worldwide professional hospitality program.



“We found out we won the award via Facebook Live and it was a very unexpected surprise and we are so happy for the team,” said Pam Kimball, General Manager of the Navy Lodge. “They work hard day in and day out and it is well deserved, and we are thrilled they are being recognized for their dedication.”



Approximately 75 employees work for the Navy Lodge, which consist of housekeepers, laborers, maintenance, and guest service representatives who serve all military members during their PCS or TDY travels. During the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Navy Lodge has housed 460 Sailors who were under ROM guidance and were restricted to their room to ensure that others would not be exposed to COVID-19.



“We are supporting/housing ROM Sailors. Although we are unable to service their rooms, we call three times a week for supplies or anything they may be in need of, then we take it to their room and leave it at their door,” said Kimball. “We want them to know we are here for them, even during the pandemic. We want them to know that we care.”



The Carlson Award is awarded to the top performing Navy Lodge of the year based on six key components: quality assurance assessment - measuring cleanliness, building and guest room condition; brand standards; guest satisfaction - guest rating of staff service and the quality of the Navy Lodge; operating performance; leadership and Installation support; and financial performance.



“Over the past several months, our team has really been in high gear navigating the impacts from this worldwide COVID-19 crisis,” said Settelen. “Our Navy Lodge Program associates have been working tirelessly to support Sailors and military families who were placed on ROM orders as a precaution before or after deployment or due to a recent PCS move. It was great we could all pause and take the time to celebrate virtually with our hard-working associates since we couldn’t all be together in person.”



Navy Lodge Norfolk achieved an associate satisfaction index score of 87 with a 96.3 percent occupancy rate.



“Pam and her Navy Lodge team continue to impress us all with their laser-focused dedication to serving Sailors and their families. I have stayed in Navy Lodges all over the world, and the passion, commitment, caring, and attention to detail at the Norfolk Navy Lodge is truly second to none,” said Capt. Jonathan Kline, Commanding Officer of NSA Hampton Roads. “I am very proud that NSA Hampton Roads gets to support this Navy Lodge, while they provide amazing support to the fleet. Their aggressive posture supporting our folks as we entered into this new environment dominated by COVID-19 just accentuates that they truly are a strategic asset and mission enabler.”



Kimball, who has been with Navy Lodge Norfolk for five years and 20 years with the Navy Lodge Program, said her team is very deserving of this award.



“I am overjoyed and extremely proud our team has won the Edward E. Carlson award for the second time,” said Kimball. “It is because of their hard work and dedication to the mission that we have been rewarded as a team. When we work together, we can accomplish anything!”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.17.2020 17:16 Story ID: 372337 Location: NORFOLK , VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Hampton Roads’ Navy Lodge Norfolk receives prestigious Edward E. Carlson Award, by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.