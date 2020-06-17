After Decades Colors Fly Over Ditto Again

For the first time in decades, the national colors regularly fly over the Ditto Area of Dugway Proving Ground. The May 21 ceremony raising the flag was conducted by Soldiers from the Dugway Health Clinic.
Since the early 1950s, Old Glory has flown from the Command Building in English Village, 11 miles from Ditto. The Ditto flagpole stopped flying the colors regularly in the 1990s or earlier. It flew only occasionally for special events.
DPG’s Command Sgt. Maj. Kyle Brinkman said that Ditto workers requested that the flag be flown. He examined the issue, and determined it could be done with minor changes to post policy.
“We decided it was right and proper to fly the national colors here at Ditto,” DPG Commander Col. Scott Gould said during the ceremony. “It represents what we defend. Ditto is the ‘center of gravity’ for Dugway. Without it, we would not exist. We would not be here today.”
