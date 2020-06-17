Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    After Decades Colors Fly Over Ditto Again

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Story by Albert Vogel 

    U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground

    For the first time in decades, the national colors regularly fly over the Ditto Area of Dugway Proving Ground. The May 21 ceremony raising the flag was conducted by Soldiers from the Dugway Health Clinic.
    Since the early 1950s, Old Glory has flown from the Command Building in English Village, 11 miles from Ditto. The Ditto flagpole stopped flying the colors regularly in the 1990s or earlier. It flew only occasionally for special events.
    DPG’s Command Sgt. Maj. Kyle Brinkman said that Ditto workers requested that the flag be flown. He examined the issue, and determined it could be done with minor changes to post policy.
    “We decided it was right and proper to fly the national colors here at Ditto,” DPG Commander Col. Scott Gould said during the ceremony. “It represents what we defend. Ditto is the ‘center of gravity’ for Dugway. Without it, we would not exist. We would not be here today.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 16:07
    Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US 
    Hometown: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US
    Dugway Proving Ground
    Dugway Proving Ground Public Affairs
    West Desert Test Center
