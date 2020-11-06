DPG Young Owl Rescue

Law enforcement managers Jim Dekanich and Ron Johnson were out for a walk the afternoon of May 8 at Dugway Proving Ground when they spotted a young Great Horned Owl below a tree.

Too young to fly, the bird would have been easy prey for a passing predator. The two men called Dispatch for a rescue; Dugway Fire Department and the Natural Resources Office of the Environmental Programs Division responded.

Keeli Marvel, natural resources specialist, caught the young owl. While Keeli approached the nest to return the owl, a second nestling jumped out in fright. Since it was a little older than the nestling, it was returned to a limb of the tree. Neither were injured.

Dekanich said they change walking routes often. It was fortuitous they took this route.

