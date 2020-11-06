Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPG Young Owl Rescue

    Photo By Albert Vogel

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Story by Albert Vogel 

    U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground

    Law enforcement managers Jim Dekanich and Ron Johnson were out for a walk the afternoon of May 8 at Dugway Proving Ground when they spotted a young Great Horned Owl below a tree.
    Too young to fly, the bird would have been easy prey for a passing predator. The two men called Dispatch for a rescue; Dugway Fire Department and the Natural Resources Office of the Environmental Programs Division responded.
    Keeli Marvel, natural resources specialist, caught the young owl. While Keeli approached the nest to return the owl, a second nestling jumped out in fright. Since it was a little older than the nestling, it was returned to a limb of the tree. Neither were injured.
    Dekanich said they change walking routes often. It was fortuitous they took this route.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020
    Story ID: 372321
    Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US 
    Hometown: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US
    Dugway Proving Ground
    Dugway Proving Ground Public Affairs
    DPG Environmental

