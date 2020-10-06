50th CPTS Airman organizes food drive amid COVID-19

An Airman assigned to the 50th Comptroller Squadron organized a food drive scheduled to take place at Schriever Air Force Base June 15-29.



Senior Airman Sean Musrasrik, 50th CPTS financial operations technician, organized the drive to help those in need while remaining compliant with COVID-19 safety precautions.



“[Musrasrik] brought it to my attention that this was something he wanted to do because as a unit we had been wanting to go to Care and Share [Food Bank for Southern Colorado] and volunteer,” said 2nd Lt. Laura Pulliam, 50th CPTS flight commander of finance operations. “But due to COVID-19, we were limited. He came up with the idea of organizing the drive so we could still donate our time but don’t necessarily have to be within six feet of people.”



With the guidance and leadership support, Musrasrik got the ball rolling.



“I thought it was just as easy as placing boxes in areas and putting a sign up,” Musrasrik said. “But obviously with the legality of it, you have to jump through different hoops and get different signatures in order for you to do that. [My leadership] backed me up 100 percent. This is the first time I’ve done something like this, so [they] steered me in the right direction in regard to who to contact first, and helped me out with my message to Schriever.”



After ensuring the food drive met legal requirements, Musrasrik coordinated logistics with the 50th Force Support Squadron to ensure proper and efficient placement of the bins.



“At that point, it’s just a matter of contacting the right people, like public affairs, multi-media and first sergeants in order to get the word out,” he said.



Due to COVID-19, the set-up process didn’t go as quickly as planned. With units’ schedules being altered to support the 50 percent manning requirement, getting ahold of the right people took more time and planning.



“Col. [James Smith, 50th Space Wing commander], did a great job through his emails and messages on social media explaining the battle rhythm and what to expect in this time frame,” Musrasrik said. “As soon as new COVID-19 procedures came out, he immediately communicated what he expected from us, and that definitely helped me in working to get this set up.”



The donation bins will be placed in four different locations on base: Building 210 atrium, fitness center lobby, North Restricted Area portal and West RA portal. Requested donated items include canned foods and non-perishable goods.



“After the food is collected, we’re going to be organizing it and taking it over to Care and Share Food [Bank for Southern Colorado],” he said. “There are several food banks in the area, but I chose Care and Share because not only do they solicit these donations in the local area, but they also cover 30 different counties that stretch to New Mexico.”



Musrasrik’s motivation to organize the food drive also came from a desire to focus on those outside of the base.



“As service members, our scope tends to be limited,” he said. “We tend to only think of ourselves and the military force, when really that’s not the case. Besides the benefit of aiding families in the local area, I hope this establishes a family mindset at Schriever by getting different units and organizations together for the same cause. The end goal is to help communities and also inspire Schriever to do more things like this.”



For more information on the food drive, contact Musrasrik at 719-567-6983 or Pulliam at 719-567-5692.

