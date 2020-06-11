Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Veterans Memorial Plaza at Fort McCoy

    Fort McCoy's Historic Commemorative Area

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Veterans Memorial Plaza is shown June 11, 2020, at the Commemorative Area at Fort...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Veterans Memorial Plaza is shown at the Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The 900 block of the installation, the Commemorative Area, and the 11-acre area surrounding it are at the hub of the fort’s history-preservation efforts.

    Veterans Memorial Plaza is a tribute to all of the men and women who have served the nation during each era of Fort McCoy’s history.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 17:10
    Story ID: 372257
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
