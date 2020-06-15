Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Central Issue Facility

    Fort McCoy Central Issue Facility

    The Central Issue Facility (CIF) is shown June 15, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The Central Issue Facility (CIF) is shown at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The facility (building 780) was built at a cost of more than $9 million. Central Issue Facility personnel began operations at the building Sept. 14, 2015.

    Operating out of a 62,548-square-foot facility in building 780, CIF personnel have plenty of space to store equipment and support customers.

    Since 2011, the Fort McCoy CIF has been issuing Reserve Soldiers their entire Organizational Clothing and Individual Equipment needs.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

