Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Central Issue Facility

The Central Issue Facility (CIF) is shown at Fort McCoy, Wis.
The facility (building 780) was built at a cost of more than $9 million. Central Issue Facility personnel began operations at the building Sept. 14, 2015.
Operating out of a 62,548-square-foot facility in building 780, CIF personnel have plenty of space to store equipment and support customers.
Since 2011, the Fort McCoy CIF has been issuing Reserve Soldiers their entire Organizational Clothing and Individual Equipment needs.
Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.
Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”
