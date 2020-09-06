Pipefitter Welder Shawn McGuire is repairing and preparing the clamshell bucket used by the Clearing and Snagging Unit during the Revetment Season. The season officially started June 11 for the Memphis District with crews slated to work 28 sites along 1,000 miles of the Mississippi River-- clearing 70,000 feet of bank... that's 13 miles of the roughest vegetation in the country! Talk about moving dirt! (USACE photo by Jessica Haas)

Date Taken: 06.09.2020 Date Posted: 06.16.2020 Location: MEMPHIS, TN, US This work, Memphis District Revetment Season Kickoff, by Jessica Haas