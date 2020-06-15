“Our new normal;” Michigan National Guard engineers balance COVID-19 risk mitigation with readiness, community service during annual training

Photo By Sgt. James R Bennett | The Michigan National Guard’s 1432nd Engineer Company and the Department of National...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. James R Bennett | The Michigan National Guard’s 1432nd Engineer Company and the Department of National Resources have been working together to conduct maintenance and upgrades to infrastructure at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Ontonagon County. The collaborative construction effort is part of the Army National Guard’s Innovative Readiness Training Program. The IRT program leverages military skills with community resources to multiply value and cost savings. IRT missions produce mission ready forces, civil-military partnerships and stronger communities. The project consists of the DNR providing raw materials, project scope and limited equipment, while the 1432th Engineer Company provides a majority of the manpower and equipment to repair targeted infrastructure. The projects scheduled for Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park include repairing roadways, armoring an eroding shoreline, repairing the roof and electrical system of an historic building, and replacing a 100-foot-long culvert. To address COVID-19 concerns, the two organizations have implemented strict social distancing guidelines, including the wearing of masks whenever personnel are within close proximity of each other. see less | View Image Page

MARQUETTE, Mich. – Michigan National Guard Lt. Col. Lucas Lanczy had the foresight to anticipate this could happen.



On June 5th, six days into his unit’s annual training program, Lanczy, commander of the 107th Engineer Battalion, Ishpeming, Mich., learned that COVID-19 tests for three of his Soldiers had come back presumptive positive. They had been tested between May 27 and May 29 before training began on May 30. Since then, the Soldiers of Lanczy’s command had been living and working together in the field under austere conditions.



Having planned for this very scenario, Lanczy didn’t panic.



“We had a risk mitigation plan in place going into this that assumed anyone in this formation could be COVID-19 positive,” he said. “These procedures were in place from the start of training; testing is a great tool for assessing risk, but it’s these safeguards that actually protect our Soldiers from getting the disease.”



This blueprint for health safety, which includes mandated guidance for social distancing, masks, and hygiene, had kept Lanczy’s team busy – along with a cadre of Michigan National Guard medical specialists – for months, planning to ensure their annual training could still be held in the midst of a global pandemic. Working with public health officials, no detail went unattended, right down to soap-and-water buckets for Soldiers to regularly clean their masks. To ensure ample opportunities for social distancing, the unit was spread across three separate training locations in Michigan: Marquette County Fairgrounds, Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center, and Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.



One Soldier tested presumptive-positive for COVID-19 at each of the three sites. All three were asymptomatic.



Sources including professionals at Johns Hopkins University estimate 10-25% of positive COVID-19 test results are false positives.



Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance allows asymptomatic personnel to return to work 10 days after their initial test. In accordance with this policy, the presumptive-positive Soldiers were removed from training and placed in isolation. They returned to duty after having been cleared in-writing by the county health department once the CDC’s 10-day window had elapsed.



When one Soldier returned to duty June 9th in Marquette, she became Lanczy’s driver for the remainder of the training period.



“I wanted her to work side-by-side with me because I have that much confidence in the protocol and safety measures we have followed,” said Lanczy. “To me, that’s just how we need to treat people.”



Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General of the Michigan National Guard, praised Lanczy’s leadership under these conditions.



“We are living in a post-COVID world, so at some point we could all have a friend, loved one, or neighbor diagnosed as COVID-positive,” Rogers said. “This is our new normal; we need to look for innovative ways to continue a vigorous fight against this disease and resist stigmatizing those fortunate enough to recover.”



Out of an abundance of caution, Soldiers of the 107th Engineer Battalion were tested again to assess their risk of exposure to COVID-19. Results came back on June 13th indicating that the three Soldiers who initially tested positive were now negative for COVID-19.



“This shows that working hand-in-hand with experts from the medical and public health professions has paid off, with them guiding and informing our actions,” said Lanczy.



For their labors, Lanczy adds that this annual training period has been exceptionally rewarding.



At the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park Site, engineers from the 107th partnered with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to provide manpower, equipment, and technical expertise to complete an infrastructure renovation project at the park as part of their scheduled training. The total project value is estimated at $1.2 million, but will be completed for only the cost of materials (approximately $400,000). This collaboration was made possible under the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training program.



Rogers is quick to point out that although the three Soldiers are back to work, the presumptive-positive COVID-19 tests are a reminder that even communities in isolated places like Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are still at risk for the virus.



“As Michigan returns to work, it is still necessary for individual citizens (and Soldiers) to adhere to CDC guidelines to protect themselves and their families,” he said. “This testing tells us that there was an undetected risk for COVID-19 in the communities our Soldiers come from that we wouldn’t have known about otherwise.”



The Michigan National Guard’s COVID-19 testing teams have their own record of success. Since the beginning of May, medical specialists from across the Michigan National Guard have completed COVID-19 testing in all of Michigan’s 29 Department of Corrections facilities. They have also conducted testing for residents and staff in 132 of Michigan’s long term care facilities.



“Of the 1,100 members we’ve had on orders supporting the response to COVID-19, we’ve had no positive COVID-19 cases as a result of their participation in these missions,” said Rogers. “It goes to show that even when our members have been serving in some of the areas hit hardest by COVID-19, they’ve been able to mitigate risk by following the guidance provided by professional authorities.”



To assist with the accessibility of free, drive-through testing, Michigan National Guard testing teams are continuing their partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan State Police, and local health departments to offer community COVID-19 testing across the state. From June 13-14, the Michigan National Guard assisted with the administration of COVID-19 tests in a total of eight cities, serving more than 3,050 community members. In Michigan's Upper Peninsula, a single drive-through testing event at Berry Events Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University in Marquette served nearly 1,000 community members.



“Widespread testing is one of the most critical measures to assess risk in our communities,” said Rogers. “The Michigan National Guard is working hard alongside our state partners to make it safe and easy for Michiganders to get tested – it’s part of our commitment to be ‘always ready and always there.’”