New USATA director embarks on initial assessment

The U.S Army Aviation and Missile Command organization responsible for calibrating and repairing the Army’s test, measurement and diagnostic equipment is under new leadership.



Richard H. Parker was named director of AMCOM’s U.S. Army Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment Activity (USATA), May 24, after serving as interim director since March 1.



Because of the the Army’s proactive mitigation measures in response to COVID-19, Parker has not had the opportunity to come face-to-face with the 600-member team headquartered at Redstone Arsenal and located across 47 support activities around the globe.



“I look forward to meeting everyone when conditions allow, but I am already impressed by the team’s ability to continue our mission during challenging circumstances,” Parker said. “Taking care of people is our top priority and we are optimizing safety measures while supporting Army readiness.”



USATA services more than 800,000 items that measure speed, distance, pressure and altitude to ensure the accuracy of instruments that supports warfighters, their weapons systems and equipment.



“USATA is keeping pace with our Army’s enduring and evolving needs and Dr. Parker’s expertise and experience will help guide its next chapter,” said AMCOM Commander Maj. Gen. Todd Royar.



In step with the Army’s call to reform, Parker is embarking on a 90-day operational assessment that will inform the organization’s path forward.



“It is my intent to conduct a comprehensive and methodical review to identify areas for enhancement, modification and change,” Parker said. “Our collective analysis will help determine where we take action.”



In that vein, Parker is calling on all members of the team to contribute to the process.



“Participation is welcome and encouraged,” he said. “I consider it essential to guiding USATA’s future operations.”



Before arriving at AMCOM, Parker served as chief of staff for the Futures and Concepts Center, Army Futures Command at Fort Eustis, Virginia. He has also served at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and in Seoul, Republic of Korea, since his appointment to the Army’s Senior Executive Service in 2010.



The St. Clair Shores, Michigan, native served more than 27 years in the active Army. He earned his doctorate in management from the University of Phoenix and also holds a masters in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College and a masters of public administration from Western Kentucky University. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Eastern Michigan University.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2020 Date Posted: 06.15.2020 12:16 Story ID: 372144 Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New USATA director embarks on initial assessment, by Lisa Simunaci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.