ASC employees at Tobyhanna Army Depot receive DOD packaging award

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Illinois -- Three employees with the Packaging, Storage, and Containerization Center, Tobyhanna Attachment, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, received the Department of Defense award for excellence June 5 in a virtual ceremony at Tobyhanna Army Depot, Pennsylvania.



The ceremony began with another employee receiving an ASC excellence award in a ceremony presided by Maj. Gen. Steven Shapiro, commanding general, ASC, via video teleconference. Under normal circumstances this award is presented by the assistant secretary of defense, but mass federal workforce teleworking due to the COVID-19 pandemic has altered ceremonies worldwide.



Receiving the 2019 Department of Defense Packaging Innovation Excellence Award were Ryan Roberts, Packaging Testing Team leader, Wade Myrthel, general engineer, and Brian Rawhouser, general engineer, who are members of the ASC PSCC Logistics Testing and Applications Division Packaging Team.



They were recognized for their outstanding effort in the development of Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicle Armor Protection Kit Packaging and Special Packaging Instructions, the award citation stated.



The U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command, Detroit Arsenal, Warren, Michigan, requested PSCC redesign and test the armor protection kits’ packaging because a vendor’s original kit packaging did not meet requirements for protecting against severe worldwide conditions and was limited to a single use.



The team’s collective expertise in packaging testing and special packaging instructions development enabled them to create highly detailed and customized packaging solutions that can be used up to 10 times each and improve asset protection during shipment and storage.



The team’s innovative design approach reduces cost and increases efficiency by placing supplemental armor components in the order they are installed on the vehicle, providing for safer loading and unloading by Soldiers, the citation explained.



In the other presentation, Christopher Forth received the ASC Commanding General's Award for Excellence, along with a two-star coin. Specifically, Forth was recognized for outstanding work accomplishments while serving as a senior packaging specialist and action officer for Care of Supplies in Storage with the PSCC.



The award write-up stated that Forth skillfully developed the use of COSIS Priority Groups that identify stock based on packaging condition and storage requirements, and prioritized those that are most likely to fall out of serviceability without intervention.



Forth also created a COSIS risk assessment that assesses every National Item Identification Number in a Supply Support Activity’s inventory list to determine if and what CPGs apply to the item.



From a readiness perspective, this effective and efficient approach to COSIS allows identification of items no longer in a serviceable condition to be found early, and to be remediated to prevent further damage, or repaired or reordered in a timely manner to avoid a costlier situation later. This ultimately ensures serviceable items are available for Soldiers and civilians, the citation stated.



Tobyhanna Army Depot is a facility for the repair, upgrade and integration of command, control, computer, communications, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance for all branches of the U.S. military. PSCC is a long standing tenant activity at the depot.



It is also the largest employer in northeastern Pennsylvania, with more than 5,000 personnel working at the installation. The depot's regional economic impact approaches $2 billion annually, according to internet news sources.