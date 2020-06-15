Ansbach focuses on EO in leaders’ course

Photo By Dani Johnson | Sgts. 1st Class Michael McArthur and Christopher Russell, conduct an Equal Opportunity...... read more read more Photo By Dani Johnson | Sgts. 1st Class Michael McArthur and Christopher Russell, conduct an Equal Opportunity Leaders’ Course May 29 on Katterbach Kaserne. The 60-hour course introduces Soldiers to the world of EO. After completing the course, Soldiers will return to their units to be the eyes and ears of the command team about the command culture in the units. see less | View Image Page

KATTERBACH KASERNE, Germany – Cultivating and sustaining an environment free of discrimination and offensive behavior is the goal of the Army Equal Opportunity (EO).



USAG Ansbach EO is dedicated achieving this goal. Until at least August, the EO advisors in USAG Ansbach and 12th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) are conducting EO Leaders’ Courses to train unit primary and alternate EO leaders.



“It’s the first time we’ve been able to offer this course to the community,” said Sgt. 1st Class Michael McArthur, EO advisor, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 12th CAB. “It’s open to everyone and we’re lucky that we have the facilities to maintain our physical distancing.”



The 60-hour course introduces Soldiers to the world of EO. After completing the course, Soldiers will return to their units to be the eyes and ears of the command team about the command culture in the units.



“It is very important for us to maintain equal opportunity in the job place and to maintain the equal opportunity around the Army because there is discrimination that we don’t know about,” said Staff Sgt. Luis Peralta, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th CAB. “The course shows us to how to see the behavior of the person, how our behavior affects other people and how to treat bias.”



With the recent events in Minneapolis exploding and the resulting focus on racism, the Army is addressing the issue of institutional racism and unconscious bias.



Army leadership recently stated it is extremely important that leaders continue to promote an equal and inclusive culture while reaching out to listen to the experiences and recommendations of their unit personnel. Open dialogue is critical to helping our people understand and support each other.



“The U.S. Army is the most diverse organization in the country, we have a lot of different people with a lot of different backgrounds all coming together and trying to mesh,” said McArthur. “We need people that understand that and understand the societal differences that people will bring with them.”