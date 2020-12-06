7th Psychological Operations Battalion (Airborne) Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Jason Ragucci | Lieutenant Colonel Sharon Engelmeier was commissioned as an Engineer Officer from the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Jason Ragucci | Lieutenant Colonel Sharon Engelmeier was commissioned as an Engineer Officer from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2002. Her first assignment was at the 44th Engineer Battalion at Camp Howze, Korea where she served as the Platoon Leader and Support Platoon Leader. She then served as assistant Battalion S1 at 12th Aviation Battalion before serving as a Confined Space Technical Rescue Platoon Leader in the Military District of Washington Engineers at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Following the Engineer Captain’s Career Course, she was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division where she deployed for 16 months in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan serving as Division Public Affairs Planner, Key Leader Engagements Action Officer, and then Company Commander of HHC, 4th BSTB ABN DIV in Logar Province. Her next assignment was to Human Resources Command in Alexandria, Virginia as a Department of the Army Secretariat Board Recorder. In 2010 LTC Engelmeier transferred to Army Psychological Operations and deployed to Germany as the Regional Information Support Team Commander and then Company Commander of B/7th PSYOP BN (A). She then completed the Interagency Fellowship at the Department of State’s Center for Strategic Counterterrorism Communication before returning to Fort Bragg to serve in the Commander’s Initiatives Group at the J.F.K Special Warfare Center and School. Her following assignments were as Battalion Operations Officer for 5th PSYOP BN, Executive Officer to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) Deputy to the Commanding General and then served at Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC). She took command of 7th PSYOP Battalion in June 2020. Lieutenant Colonel Engelmeier is an alumni of the United States Military Academy, and has a Master degree from Missouri University S&T and the Institute of World Politics. She is married to Jon Savage and they have two children. see less | View Image Page

Lieutenant Colonel Sharon Engelmeier was commissioned as an Engineer Officer from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2002.



Her first assignment was at the 44th Engineer Battalion at Camp Howze, Korea where she served as the Platoon Leader and Support Platoon Leader. She then served as assistant Battalion S1 at 12th Aviation Battalion before serving as a Confined Space Technical Rescue Platoon Leader in the Military District of Washington Engineers at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Following the Engineer Captain’s Career Course, she was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division where she deployed for 16 months in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan serving as Division Public Affairs Planner, Key Leader Engagements Action Officer, and then Company Commander of HHC, 4th BSTB ABN DIV in Logar Province. Her next assignment was to Human Resources Command in Alexandria, Virginia as a Department of the Army Secretariat Board Recorder.



In 2010 LTC Engelmeier transferred to Army Psychological Operations and deployed to Germany as the Regional Information Support Team Commander and then Company Commander of B/7th PSYOP BN (A). She then completed the Interagency Fellowship at the Department of State’s Center for Strategic Counterterrorism Communication before returning to Fort Bragg to serve in the Commander’s Initiatives Group at the J.F.K Special Warfare Center and School. Her following assignments were as Battalion Operations Officer for 5th PSYOP BN, Executive Officer to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) Deputy to the Commanding General and then served at Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC). She took command of 7th PSYOP Battalion in June 2020.



Lieutenant Colonel Engelmeier is an alumni of the United States Military Academy, and has a Master degree from Missouri University S&T and the Institute of World Politics. She is married to Jon Savage and they have two children.



The 7th Psychological Operations Battalion (Airborne) was first constituted on December 23, 1943 in the Regular Army as the 3rd Mobile Radio Broadcast Company and was activated six days later at Camp Ritchie, Maryland. The unit was deployed to the European Theater of Operation during World War II and was inactivated April 27, 1946 at Verdun, France.



Today, 7th PSYOP Battalion has deployed to numerous nations to support legal governments and fight anti-government guerrillas and armed enemies of the United States for over 50 years.



For additional info on 7th POB(A) click the link below:

http://www.psywarrior.com/7thPsychologicalOperationsBn.html