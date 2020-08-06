NAVFAC Southeast awards $49 million MACC for NAS JRB Fort Worth

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $49 million multiple award construction contract to Bristol Prime Construction, LLC from Anchorage, Alaska, ENCANTO Facility Services 2, LLC from El Paso, Texas, WEIL Construction Inc. from Alvarado, Texas, and VELIZ Construction, LLC, from El Paso, Texas, June 4, for construction projects located at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (NAS JRB) Fort Worth, Texas.



“We are excited to have this tool available at NAS JRB Fort Worth because it will provide our customers with an effective channel to procure construction services that support their mission needs,” said NAS JRB Fort Worth Public Works Officer Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Doyle.



ENCANTO Facility Services 2, LLC, was awarded the initial task order of $907,847 for building 1428 renovations located at NAS JRB Fort Worth, which is expected to be completed by February 2021.



The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, general building type projects; including industrial infrastructure, administrative, training, and dormitory and community support facilities. This includes new construction projects, alterations, demolition projects, roofing projects or repairs and renovations to existing facilities.



The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of May 2025.



Small businesses play a vital role in the American economy - employing half of our country's workforce, creating nearly two out of every three new American jobs, and often being the source of the next great American innovation. NAVFAC Southeast strives to meet its goals and build on its successes by providing contract opportunities to these businesses.



“NAVFAC Southeast invests in small businesses to support our national defense,” said Cory Iselin NAVFAC Southeast assistant deputy director for Small Business. “Small businesses fuel the American dream, which grows the local and federal economies that ultimately strengthen the warfighter.”



Iselin explained that small businesses provide construction, professional and supported services expertise that support the Navy’s mission and the men and women in uniform. It is through strong policy and sound business processes that NAVFAC is able to develop capabilities based strategies that consider program risks, cost, schedule and technical requirements that help meet the expectations of supported commanders while supporting public policy objectives.



Each year NAVFAC establishes target goals for Small Business, Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB), Historically Underutilized Business Zone Small Business (HUBZONE), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), and Women-Owned Small Business categories. Utilizing these small business concerns to the maximum extent practicable is a matter of National interest with both social and economic benefits.

