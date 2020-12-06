Diego Garcia Observes Philippine Independence Day: Recognizing 122 Years of Independence

On June 12, 2020, U.S. and British service members and contractors paid tribute to the 122nd Philippine Independence Day.



Filipinos around the globe take the day to celebrate national holiday to commemorate their declaration of independence from Spain in 1898.



Many of the Kellogg, Brown and Root contractors on Diego Garcia trace their heritage back to the Philippines, and many Sailors in the U.S. Navy are Filipino-American.



“Our celebrations this year will have to be more subdued than we've seen in the past,” said Capt. Blake Tornga, commanding officer U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. “We still need to adhere to 6-foot separation, masks, and less than 10 people at gatherings. But I don't know anywhere on the planet that diverse groups with deep seeded histories of conflict with each other celebrate each group's uniqueness quite like we do in Diego Garcia. I feel extremely fortunate to have been given the opportunity to live here and celebrate with each of you.”



According to Navy History and Heritage Command, Secretary of the Navy John D. Long signed General Order No. 40, on April 8, 1901, which later would lead then-President William McKinley signing an executive order allowing 500 Filipinos to enlist in the U.S. Navy as part of a limited force.



That relationship has continued. For more than one-hundred years, Americans and Filipinos have fought and died side-by-side in every major conflict, from the tens of thousands that died in the Battle of Bataan during World War II to the jungles of Vietnam to today’s War on Terror in the mountains and deserts of Afghanistan and Iraq.



As the sun shown in a nearly cloudless sky on the small island atoll in the British Indian Ocean Territory, two Filipino-American U.S. Navy Sailors stood side-by-side. Logistics Specialist 1st Class Josephine Gutierrez, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka, Det. Diego Garcia, and Lt. Cmdr. Joelson Rollan, U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Installation Financial Officer, held the flag of the Philippines, the country of their birth, and waited for the national anthem to play.



A few moments after the “Star Spangled Banner” faded, the Philippine national anthem rang out, and soon the voices of more than a dozen contractors rose in chorus, singing their country’s song.



“It’s definitely an honor,” said Rollan, who was born and raised in the Philippines. “Serving in the Navy and at the same time knowing my roots. Being able to celebrate the Philippine Independence Day with our hardworking and dedicated contractors and my fellow Sailors here in Diego Garcia means a lot to me and it is an honor for me to be a member of this partnership.”



Diego Garcia, a British Commonwealth, affords the unique opportunity to pay tribute.

Today, tens of thousands of Filipino-Americans serve in the U.S. military. In a 2012 study, there were about 65,000 immigrants serving in the U.S. Armed Forces and of those, about 23 percent were from the Philippines. As of 2018, Filipinos made up the largest immigrant population serving in the U.S. Military.



“I’m very proud to be Filipino,” said Gutierrez, who was born in the Philippines and raised in the United States. “It was very touching to see everyone that came out to help celebrate our independence.”

