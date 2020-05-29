NTAG Portland holds Change of Command ceremony

PORTLAND, Oregon — CDR Almond Smith, III was relieved by CDR Curtis Brown as Commanding Officer, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Portland, during a change of command ceremony held on May 29, 2020 at NTAG Portland headquarters at the Edith Green Wendell Wyatt Federal Building in Portland, Oregon. Due to the ongoing epidemic mitigation concerns, the ceremony was held at a proper social distance for the required attendees and broadcast live on the command Facebook page.



During his tour at NTAG Portland, CDR Smith led over 150 personnel dispersed across five states and encompassing 270,000 square miles. Under his leadership, NTAG Portland earned the Recruiting Excellence Award Bronze ‘R’ in 2019, as well as the FY-18 and FY-19 Command Retention Excellence awards. For his outstanding performance of duty, CDR Smith was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal (Gold star in lieu of Second Award), and the Recruiting Service Ribbon. NTAG Portland achieved every mission area during his tour, most impressively continuing to make mission during the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 epidemic that significantly affected the recruiting environment. During comments in the ceremony, he was most grateful for the love of his wife, Danya Gayle Smith of Porter Texas, and his children, Machinist's Mate (Auxiliary) Third Class (Submarine Warfare) Almond Smith IV, and Sarah Ann Smith. His families support during this period, which found them separated on two coasts due to his military obligations, were challenging, and he noted that he couldn't have completed his tour without their support.



A native of New Caney, Texas, a 1987 graduate of New Caney High School, and a Valdosta State University alumni, Commander Smith has been selected for promotion to the rank of Captain, and will next serve as the Officer in Charge, Transaction Processing Center, Norfolk, Virginia.



CDR Brown becomes the 27th Commanding Officer of NTAG Portland. His most recent assignment prior to reporting was as the Officer in Charge at the Chief of Naval Air Training Detachment Whiting Field located in Milton, Florida. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Professional Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle University, and a Master of Arts degree in Education/Curriculum and Instruction from Phoenix University.



Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland consists of a command headquarters, one Talent Acquisition Onboarding Center, two Navy Officer Recruiting stations and 17 Navy Recruiting stations located throughout Northern California, Western Idaho, Oregon, Northern Nevada and Southern Washington. Their mission is the recruitment of high-quality men and women to fill the officer and enlisted ranks in the U.S. Navy.

